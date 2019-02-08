Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) leans against Indiana forward Juwan Morgan during the second half. (Photo: AJ Mast, Associated Press)

Drew McDonald scored 20 points and Northern Kentucky cruised to a 97-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night to halt a two-game skid.

The Norse (19-6, 9-3 Horizon League) also beat Detroit Mercy 95-73 on Jan. 5 to start a six-game win streak. Detroit Mercy (9-15, 6-6) has lost five of its last six games.

McDonald was 8 of 9 from the floor and made all four of his 3-point attempts. Trevon Faulkner added 12 points for NKU, which shot 56 percent from the floor and made 12 of 27 shot from long range. Jalen Tate and Bryant Mocaby scored 11 points apiece and Tyler Sharpe had 10.

Antoine Davis scored 26 points but made just 4 of 13 from long range for the Titans.

The Norse had a double-digit lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and built a 51-31 halftime advantage. Tate’s layup stretched the lead to 66-36 with about 14 minutes remaining.

More state men

(At) Wright State 76, Oakland 62: Loudon Love scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and two steals, helping Wright State rally past Oakland. The battle for second in the Horizon League was settled early in the second half.

Wright State (14-11, 8-4) was trailing 41-35 coming out of halftime but, sparked by an Alan Vest 3-pointer, the Raiders scored 13 and held Oakland scoreless for five minutes, taking a double-digit lead to win going away.

Jaevin Cumberland led Oakland (11-14, 7-5) with 19 points and four assists, Brad Brechting added 16 with 10 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies, after shooting 55 percent in the first half, were 7-of-21 from the field in the second with 13 turnovers.

(At) Lake Superior State 90, Wayne State 66: Javon Henderson scored 23 for the Warriors (5-14, 4-10 GLIAC). Blake Marquardt scored 29 for Lake State (12-8, 8-6).

State women

(At) No. 16 Iowa 86, No. 23 Michigan State 71: Megan Gustafson poured in 41 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Thursday night to lead Iowa. Kathleen Doyle added 18 points with four 3-pointers, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten Conference). Gustafson was 17 of 24 from the field and made all seven of her free throws as Iowa avenged an 84-70 loss at Michigan State on Dec. 30 when she became the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer. The nation’s leading scorer (26.7 ppg) pushed her career total to 2,429 points.

Freshman Nia Clouden, who scored a career-high 27 in the first meeting, led the Spartans (16-6, 6-5), who had won three straight, with 20 points, 10 in the fourth quarter.

(At) Michigan 67, Nebraska 61: Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Akienreh Johnson had 14 points for the Wolverines (15-9, 6-6 Big Ten). Hannah Whitish scored 13 for Nebraska (5-17, 10-13).

(At) Lake Superior State 50, Wayne State 46: Nastassja Chambers had 12 points and Ja’Nae Williams 11 for the Warriors (11-11, 7-7 GLIAC)). For Lake State (7-14, 2-12), Lexie Khon had 12 points and Jenna Gregory contributed 11 rebounds.

Big Ten

No. 20 Iowa 77, (at) Indiana 72: Jordan Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points Thursday and scored the last 11. Tyler Cook added 21 points as Iowa won its second straight. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) also ended a three-game losing streak in the series and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since 2015.

The Hoosiers were led by Romeo Langford with 22 points. Juwan Morgan scored 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in nine games.

(At) Ohio State 74, Penn State 70: Kyle Young scored the go-ahead basket with 63 seconds left. Penn State’s Josh Reaves stole the ball from Andre Wesson in the backcourt and scored on a slam with 1:34 left for a 70-69 lead with 1:34 left.

Young drew the foul while making a layup but missed the free throw, putting Ohio State up 71-70.

Lamar Stevens thought he gave Penn State a 72-71 lead with 32.2 seconds left but he did not beat the shot clock off the inbound play.

After Wesson made one of two free throws for 73-71 Ohio State lead with 29.7 left, Rasir Bolton missed an open layup. Penn State fouled and C.J. Jackson made a pair of foul shots before Penn State missed its final two attempts.

Luther Mohammad had 20 points for the Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten).

Stevens and Reaves had 20 points each for Penn State (8-15, 1-11).

Top 25

(At) No. 4 Gonzaga 92, San Francisco 62: Brandon Clarke had 20 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks as Gonzaga win its 13th straight. Rui Hachimura added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 16 for Gonzaga (22-2, 9-0 West Coast), which was No. 1 in the Top 25 until losses to No. 1 Tennessee and No. 8 North Carolina in mid-December knocked them down. Geno Crandall scored 12.

Frankie Ferrari and Charles Minlend each scored 14 points for San Francisco (17-6, 5-4), which has lost 16 consecutive games to Gonzaga.

No. 12 Houston 77, UCF 68: Corey Davis Jr. scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Houston had another strong defensive effort to beat UCF.

Armoni Brooks added 14 points for the Cougars (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic) and Galen Robinson Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

B.J. Taylor scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for UCF (16-5, 6-3), and Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall each added 13. Taylor hit a stepback 3-pointer to pull the Knights within eight with 1:19 left.

No. 25 Cincinnati 69, (at) Memphis 64: Jarron Cumberland scored 17 points and keyed a late rally as Cincinnati overcame a poor shooting night to beat the Memphis Tigers.

Justin Jenifer scored 14 and Tre Scott finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati (20-3, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), which moved into the Top 25 this week, won its eighth straight.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis (13-10, 5-5) with 26 points, converting 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Kyvon Davenort added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Parks Jr. finished with 11 points as Memphis lost its third straight.

The Cincinnati lead was 58-55 with 2 ½ minutes left, when Cumberland scored the next nine Bearcat points to provide a buffer Memphis couldn’t overcome in the closing minute.