Buffalo's C.J. Massinburg, right, drives past Central Michigan's Larry Austin, Jr.. (Photo: Heather Ainsworth, Associated Press)

Ypsilanti — Paul Jackson had 23 points as Eastern Michigan topped Northern Illinois 57-49 on Saturday.

Elijah Minnie had 11 points and three blocks for Eastern Michigan (10-13, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Boubacar Toure added 10 rebounds and three blocks. James Thompson IV had 10 rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 27-24 at halftime, Eastern Michigan outscored Northern Illinois 33-22 in the second half to earn the victory. The Huskies’ 22 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Dante Thorpe had 13 points for the Huskies (12-12, 5-6).

Eastern Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

(At) Ball State 79, Western Michigan 59: Kyle Mallers had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds. Tayler Persons had 15 points for Ball St. (13-11, 4-7 Mid-American Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Brachen Hazen added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points for the home team.

Seth Dugan had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (6-17, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Michael Flowers added 15 points. Josh Davis had 14 points.

Ball State faces Akron at home next Saturday. Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

(At) No. 23 Buffalo 90, Central Michigan 76: Jeremy Harris had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. CJ Massinburg scored 18 points and Dontay Caruthers added 16 as Buffalo (20-3, 8-2 MAC) won its 22nd game in a row at Alumni Arena. The streak, which dates to a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017, is tied for the second-longest in the country with No. 1 Tennessee. No. 12 Houston has won 31 in a row at home.

Buffalo got 10 points and six rebounds in the second half from senior center Nick Perkins. The Bulls’ leading rebounder and second-leading scorer was benched for the opening period for violating team rules in the locker room following the team’s last game, a 92-88 loss at Ball State on Feb. 9.

Perkins’ absence was notable early as the Bulls struggled to defend the basket and control the boards. Central Michigan used a 24-4 run to build an 18-point lead in the first 12 minutes. Buffalo closed the gap before halftime and pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half.

Shawn Roundtree Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Chippewas (16-7, 5-5). He made 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

(At) Ferris State 104, Wayne State 78: Cole Walker scored 35 and Taylor Adway 15 for Ferris State (17-9, 9-6 GLIAC). Karim Murray scored 32 and Javon Henderson 16 for Wayne State (5-15, 4-11).

More scores

Adrian 83, Olivet 60

Cornerstone 76, Concordia 57

Davenport 86, Purdue-Northwest 69

Findlay 75, Hillsdale 70

Hope 94, Alma 92

Indiana Tech 72, Aquinas 58

Kalamazoo 77, Calvin 72

Lake Superior St. 77, Ashland 66

Madonna 78, Michigan-Dearborn 66

N. Michigan 72, Northwood 60

Saginaw Valley St. 75, Michigan Tech 54

Trine 68, Albion 61, OT

Wis.-Parkside 80, Grand Valley St. 79, OT

Wis.-Whitewater 79, Wis.-Stout 77