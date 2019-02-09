Virginia's Kyle Guy is fouled by Duke's Cam Reddish (2) during the second half. (Photo: Mark Gormus, Associated Press)

Charlottesville, Va. — RJ Barrett got it started, Zion Williamson filled in some gaps and Cam Reddish added a late flurry.

In No. 2 Duke’s latest installment of Freshmen Gone Wild, all three – and point guard Tre Jones – had starring roles Saturday night as the Blue Devils used an early barrage of 3-pointers to stun No. 3 Virginia, and then held off the Cavaliers, 81-71, to sweep the season series.

“That really sets the tone for us and we played defense today as well,” Barrett said of the fast start that saw him make five 3-pointers before the game was 12 minutes old, helping Duke quiet a sold-out John Paul Jones Arena with the host Cavaliers already trailing 29-15.

“We were just in our zone and it’s great to see when our team is like that,” Barrett said.

He finished with 26 points, Williamson had 18 and Reddish had 17, including three 3-pointers early in the second half.

“It’s any given night for all of us,” Reddish said after finishing 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, with three coming in a span of less than three minutes. “We all can do a mixture of everything and it just depends on who gets found, who’s open and it’s a simple as that.”

Duke finished 13 for 21 from 3-point range after making just 2 of 14 in a 72-70 victory against Virginia on Jan. 19.

“It’s a little bit deflating when they’re banging 3s and you’re trying to keep them out of the lane,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

Bennett thought his team might have over-adjusted by focusing too much on trying to close off the inside, but his counterpart, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, thought it was at least as much a case of his own players recognizing the strategy change.

“My players felt it,” Krzyzewski said. “That little bit of room – they took advantage of it without any kind of coaching.”

The Blue Devils (21-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended Virginia’s 13-game home winning streak and won their third straight in Charlottesville. They now share first place with North Carolina and have two games left with the Tar Heels.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 16 to lead Virginia (20-2, 8-2), which plays the No. 8 Tar Heels on Monday night.

Duke led 31-17 before two 3-pointers by Guy, one by Jerome and another by Kihei Clark fueled an 18-8 run for Virginia that closed the gap to 39-35 at the half. After the break, Reddish connected three times from deep as the Blue Devils pushed the margin to 52-41 in just over four minutes.

Virginia kept trying to close the gap, and got within 66-61 on De’Andre Hunter’s 3-pointer with 5:25 left, but Marques Bolden scored in close for the Blue Devils, Williamson scored on a stickback and Tre Jones hit a pull-up in the lane, boosting the margin back to 72-61.

(At) No. 1 Tennessee 73, Florida 61: Grant Williams scored 16 points as Tennessee completed a season sweep of the Gators and extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games.

Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) owns the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This also marks the biggest winning streak of Rick Barnes’ 32-year head coaching career.

Florida (12-11, 4-6) has lost three straight and four of its last five.

Admiral Schofield scored 14 points, Jordan Bowden had 13 and Jordan Bone added 10 for Tennessee. Noah Locke scored 17, Jalen Hudson had 15 and KeVaughn Allen added 11 for Florida.

No. 5 Kentucky 71, (at) Mississippi State 67: PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and Kentucky held on to beat Mississippi State.

Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 10 straight games since losing to Alabama in its conference opener on Jan. 5. The Wildcats had to work for this one after an 18-point lead dwindled to one possession with 1:18 left, but the Bulldogs weren’t able to score again.

Mississippi State (16-7, 4-6) led 17-15 midway through the first half, but Tyler Herro nailed a contested 3-pointer to give Kentucky the lead. The Wildcats never trailed again.

Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

(At) No. 6 Nevada 91, New Mexico 62: Trey Porter had 20 points and nine rebounds as Nevada avenged its only loss of the season by dominating New Mexico.

In a reversal of its 27-point defeat last month, Nevada (23-1, 10-1 Mountain West) jumped to a 25-4 lead and led 51-26 at halftime.

Caleb Martin scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, and Jordan Caroline had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Makuach Maluach led New Mexico (10-13, 4-7) with 19 points.

(At) No. 8 North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT: Kenny Williams hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:08 left in overtime to help North Carolina hold off Miami.

Freshman Coby White matched his season high with 33 points for the Tar Heels (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived a wild finish filled with big shots by both teams.

Miami had a final chance to tie it after a timeout, but White poked the ball loose from Chris Lykes, and Williams dove on the floor to recover the ball.

Lykes had his own huge game for the Hurricanes (10-13, 2-9), scoring 19 of his 27 points with five 3-pointers after halftime.

(At) No. 10 Marquette 66, No. 14 Villanova 65: Markus Howard scored 38 points and Marquette hung on at the buzzer, edging Villanova and handing the Wildcats their first Big East Conference loss.

Marquette (20-4, 9-2) led by 15 early in the second half before Villanova rallied. Jermaine Samuels missed an off-balance jumper as time ran out.

Booth had 19 points and Eric Paschall 17 for Villanova (19-5, 10-1), which had won 11 straight since a 74-71 loss to Kansas on Dec. 15.

(At) Clemson 59, No. 11 Virginia Tech 51: Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with a career-best five 3-pointers and Clemson outlasted Virginia Tech for the Tigers’ fourth straight victory.

The Hokies (18-5, 7-4 ACC) made just one field goal in the final 8:33 in losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Tigers (15-8, 5-5) are finally looking like the team that surprised many when it reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 last March.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. 17 points to lead Virginia Tech before fouling out in the final minutes.

(At) No. 13 Kansas 84, Oklahoma State 72: Dedric Lawson scored 25 points, Ochai Agbaji hit five 3s and had 23 points, and Kansas shrugged off a slow start to beat Oklahoma State.

Devon Dotson added 18 points while Mitch Lightfoot provided a big lift off the bench for the Jayhawks (18-6, 7-4 Big 12), who were playing their first game without starting guard Lagerald Vick. He left the team earlier in the week to deal with personal issues.

Cameron McGriff scored 22 points for Oklahoma State (9-14, 2-8), which played Kansas to a draw in the first half.

(At) No. 22 Florida State 80, No. 16 Louisville 75, OT: Mfiondu Kabengele scored 22 points and Florida State erased a 10-point second-half deficit to force overtime, then knocked off Louisville.

Terance Mann added 20 points for the Seminoles (18-5, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 11 of 12 free throws in overtime to wrap up their fifth straight win.

Christen Cunningham scored 20 points, including 13 in the first half, for Louisville (17-7, 8-3).

TCU 92, (at) No. 17 Iowa State 83: Kendric Davis scored a season-high 22 points, and TCU stunned Iowa State for its first road win over a Top 25 team in 21 years.

Kouat Noi, Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson each had 17 for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 5-5 Big 12). They used a staggering 27-4 first-half run to blow past the beleaguered Cyclones and greatly boost their NCAA Tournament chances.

Marial Shayok scored 24 points and Michael Jacobson had 16 to lead the Cyclones (18-6, 7-4), who saw their winning streak snapped at four games.

No. 18 Texas Tech 66, (at) Oklahoma 54: Davide Moretti scored 14 points to help Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma.

Jarrett Culver had 13 points and Matt Mooney and Brandone Francis each added 11 for the Red Raiders (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), who stayed within striking range of conference leader Kansas State.

Rashard Odomes scored 14 points and Brady Manek had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (15-9, 3-8), which lost its fourth straight.

(At) No. 21 LSU 83, Auburn 78: Tremont Waters had 19 points and 10 assists and LSU overcame a sluggish start to beat Auburn.

Skylar Mays had 20 points for LSU (19-4, 9-1 SEC), which bounced back from its lone conference loss with a pair of league victories heading into its toughest road test yet at fifth-ranked Kentucky.

Jared Harper scored 25 for Auburn (16-7, 5-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.