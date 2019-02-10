Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon feels most comfortable at the end of games, and it showed against Northwestern.

Bohannon hit a 3-pointer from 23 feet with three-tenths of a second remaining as No. 20 Iowa rallied from a 13-point deficit and beat Northwestern 80-79 Sunday night.

It was the second straight game the Bohannon played hero for the Hawkeyes (19-5, 8-5, Big Ten). And again, it was his long-range shooting that did the trick.

“Ice in my veins, right?” Bohannon said through a laugh. “No, like I said, I just feel really comfortable toward the end of the games. When you have a coach like Coach (Fran) McCaffery who gives the ultimate green light to you, it gives you the supreme confidence to be able to make shots like that down the stretch.

“Coach McCaffery did a good job of drawing up a good set and I just tried to do what I’ve always done, just try to close out games and make the most of the time I’m out there.”

Bohannon’s second-straight highlight-reel performance came as no surprise to McCaffery, who has gotten to see the youngest Bohannon – who had two older brothers play Big Ten basketball – play since grade school.

“It’s one of those things where if it ended the way that it did, you know (Bohannon) is going to make the shot,” McCaffery said. “He’s been doing it since fifth grade.

“He did it against Penn State, too. He’s had an amazing year in that respect. He’s fearless. That’s why he’s got to be on the floor.”

Bohannon scored his first points with 5:28 to go on a jumper and finished with 15 points with 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points, including a 3-pointer that was part of the Hawkeyes’ comeback with less than six minutes remaining. Tyler Cook had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Moss scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Vic Law had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Taylor scored 16 points, A.J. Turner added 15 and Dererk Pardon scored 13 for Northwestern (12-11, 3-9).

The Hawkeyes struggled through most of the game against the visiting Wildcats, getting beat heavily on the boards (37-26) and allowing Northwestern to shoot better than 50 percent from the field.

McCaffery said the final play was drawn up with multiple options, including for Wieskamp, Cook and Moss, in addition to Bohannon. It was up to his son, Connor, to make the right decision.

“We ran a play with multiple options, and it’s up to the players to execute,” McCaffery said. “It’s up to the inbounder to make the right decision.

“You don’t want to force it there because it might not be there. We had options for Cook, for Joe and options for (Moss). Connor (McCaffery) had to read it, he made the perfect read and (Bohannon) made the shot.”

Iowa has won three straight and sit three games behind Michigan in the Big Ten Conference standings.

More Big Ten

Ohio State 55, (at) Indiana 52: Andre Wesson scored the last of his 15 points on a tie-breaking dunk with 20 seconds left Sunday to help Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) won their third straight overall and added a key road victory to their postseason resume.

Romeo Langford had 15 points to lead Indiana (13-11, 4-9), which has lost nine of its last 10 and four in a row at home. Devonte Green had 10 points and Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 14 rebounds.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 12 Houston 65, No. 25 Cincinnati 58: DeJon Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 in the second half, Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 for Houston.

Jarreau added eight rebounds and five assists.

Jarreau scored 11 consecutive points in the second half, including six straight to give Houston a 63-58 lead with 3 ½ minutes left in the game.

Davis and Jarreau each made free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it for the Cougars (23-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference).

Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight and extended its home winning streak to 32 games.

Houston shot 49 percent from the field.

Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Cane Broome added 10 points for Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Bearcats shot 33 percent from the field, including 27 percent in the second half.

After taking a 58-57 lead on Cumberland’s 3-pointer with 6:11 left, Cincinnati missed its last 11 field goals and went scoreless for the rest of the game.

Houston led 34-33 at the half behind Davis’ 11 points.

State women

Michigan 66, (at) Penn State 62: Hailey Brown scored 20, and Naz Hillmon came off the bench to add 19 points and 11 rebounds as Michigan (16-9, 7-6) won its fourth straight.

The Wolverines trailed 60-56 with 3:23 left, but closed with a 10-2 run, including six from Hillmon, a freshman.

Brown was 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Deja Church added 10 points.