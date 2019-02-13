Larry Murphy is returning to Red Wings TV broadcasts. (Photo: Robert Laberge, Getty Images)

Darren Eliot is leaving Fox Sports Detroit to become vice-president of hockey programming and facility operations for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Eliot will be directing facility operations for City National Arena, the Golden Knights’ practice rink, along with overseeing the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights hockey program.

Eliot has been with FSD since 2011 as pre- and post-game and between periods analyst, and sometimes substituting for Mickey Redmond as game analyst.

Since 2014, Eliot has been overseeing the Little Caesars youth hockey program and has been active with the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association.

With Eliot’s departure, former Wings players Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy will handle the majority of the remaining 25 games.

Murphy, the Hall of Fame defenseman who won two Stanley Cups with the Wings, used to be with FSD but was let go by the network in March 2013.

Osgood has been a backup, of sorts, for Eliot and Redmond.

Eliot played 88 games in the NHL over five seasons, including a season with the Wings in 1987-88.

Eliot’s son, Mitch, recently signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks organization.

