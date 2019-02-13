Isaiah Thomas’ last NBA game was March 22 with the Lakers before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to fix his troublesome hip. (Photo: Jack Dempsey, Associated Press)

Denver — Isaiah Thomas pronounced his surgically repaired hip as fit as it’s ever going to be.

His confidence? Now that’s as healthy as ever with the point guard on the verge of his Nuggets debut.

“My job is not to fit in. It’s to stand out,” said Thomas, who’s looking to play Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, the team that picked him in the second round of the 2011 draft.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to get minutes on the basketball floor and I’m going to play to win and help this team get to the next level.”

Thomas’ last NBA game was March 22 with the Lakers before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to fix his troublesome hip.

The Nuggets signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason and gave him plenty of space to recover from his operation.

He could provide a big boost down the stretch for the surging Nuggets, who are near the top of the Western Conference standings.

His minutes, though, could come at the expense of Monte Morris and Malik Beasley, two young guards who have been pleasant surprises for the Nuggets this season.

“It’s a great group of guys that don’t have any egos,” Thomas said.

“I’ve been on a few teams like that to where guys don’t care about who gets the success. We just care about winning. Since Day 1 when I came here, I’ve seen that.

“We just care about getting wins and getting better each and every day. That’s a good sign when you have that.”

Blazers sign Kanter

Center Enes Kanter has joined the Trail Blazers.

Kanter was waived by the Knicks along with Wesley Matthews following the trade deadline last week.

Kanter announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had signed with the Blazers for the rest of the season.