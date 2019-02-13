Detroit Catholic Central, seen here in a file photo, shot 60 percent from the field in the first half. (Photo: Dave Reginek/Special to Detroit News)

Bloomfield Hills – Brendan Downs made sure Detroit Catholic Central got off to a strong start in its Catholic League A-B Division tournament semifinal game Wednesday night, defeating Detroit Loyola 74-58.

Downs, a 6-foot-7 senior, scored Catholic Central’s first five points with a 3-pointer and tip-in to help his team take a 15-4 lead after one with Downs contributing five points and five rebounds.

Then, Catholic Central — 13-3 and ranked No. 16 in The News Super 20 poll — continued to dominate, using a 12-2 run to close the second quarter and open a 36-12 halftime lead.

Catholic Central shot 60 percent from the field in the first half, displaying outstanding ball movement while limiting Loyola to 25-percent shooting to show it is ready to face No. 4 U-D Jesuit in Saturday’s 7 p.m. title game at Calihan Hall.

U-D Jesuit has won six straight Catholic League championships and earned the right to play in the title game with a 46-38 victory over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Tuesday night.

“We’re excited to make it to the championship game,” said Downs who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, joining 6-7 teammates Davis Lukomski (19 points) and Justin Rukat (12 points) to make things tough on both ends of the court for Loyola. “We had two tough losses to U-D. We know their game and we’re ready. We want to beat them in a good environment.

“I thought we were making our shots in the first half so we had some room for error in the second half. I think our main thing is our size. I don’t think there’s a team in the state that can match our size and we utilize that and we have some great outside shooters as well.”

Catholic Central coach Brandon Sinawi, who guided Novi to the Class A semifinals last season, was impressed with Downs.

“He’s a good player, underrated I think,” Sinawi said. “He’s somebody that we obviously want to run things through, but he’s unselfish at the same time. He creates havoc defensively and is a matchup problem since we play him at the two. He’s one of the reasons that we get a chance to play U-D again.”

When asked to comment on the first half, Sinawi replied: “When they come out and execute like that, they are just taking what we practice and transferring that into the game, which is nice to see. They are unselfish and they like to play with each other. They are familiarizing themselves with what I’m trying to do and implement in my first year and they’ve bought in. They know what it takes to win.”

Catholic Central scored the first four points — two free throws and a dunk in transition by Rukat — for its largest lead (40-13), carrying a 56-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Loyola (11-6) used its full-court pressure to pull within 10 (61-51) early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Mark Mayberry and Dylan Hemphill each scored 14 for Loyola with Hemphill making four 3-pointers. Javionne Thompson scored 13 and Cam Hudson had 12.

More PSL semifinals

Ann Arbor Greenhills 31, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 29: Drew Sachs sparked a comeback in the final two minutes to help Greenhills defeat Bishop Foley for the third time this season and advance to Saturday’s 5 p.m. title game at Calihan Hall against Royal Oak Shrine.

Sachs, a junior guard, scored four points during a 7-1 run in the final two minutes to turn a 28-24 deficit into the victory.

First, Sachs took an inbounds pass for a layup to cut the deficit to 29-28 with 36 seconds left, then made a pair of free throws for a 30-29 cushion with 21 seconds remaining.

Bishop Foley (8-9) missed three of five free throws during the final 3 1/2 minutes, including the front end of a 1-and-1.

Freshman guard Finn Klein scored seven for Greenhills (15-3) which earned a 57-38 win over Bishop Foley on Dec. 14 and a 63-60 overtime win on Jan. 15 to help earn a share of the Intersectional 1 title with Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook and Royal Oak Shrine.