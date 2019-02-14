Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. (4) walks off the court as Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) celebrates a 63-56 win. (Photo11: Adam Cairns, Tribune News Service)

Milwaukee — Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit topped Milwaukee 90-84 on Thursday night. Josh McFolley added 22 points for the Titans.

Harrison Curry had 15 points for Detroit (10-16, 7-7 Horizon League), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Derrien King added 12 points.

DeAndre Abram had 28 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 4-9), who have now lost six games in a row. Darius Roy added 16 points and six assists. Amir Allen had 14 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Detroit defeated Milwaukee 93-84 on Jan. 12. Detroit faces Green Bay on the road on Saturday. Milwaukee plays Oakland at home on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Green Bay 66, Oakland 54: Tank Hemphill tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Green Bay to a 66-54 win over Oakland on Thursday night.

Kam Hankerson had 13 points and six rebounds for Green Bay (13-13, 7-6 Horizon League). Sandy Cohen III added 10 points and five steals.

JayQuan McCloud, the Phoenix’s second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Oakland totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Brad Brechting had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 7-7). Xavier Hill-Mais added 14 points and nine rebounds. He also had seven turnovers.

Jaevin Cumberland, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Golden Grizzlies, had only 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Golden Grizzlies with the win. Oakland defeated Green Bay 90-78 on Jan. 12. Green Bay plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland takes on Milwaukee on the road on Saturday.

Kent State 82, (at) Western Michigan 63: Jaylin Walker had 25 points and Mitch Peterson had 17 points for Kent State (18-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Philip Whittington added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Roberts had 14 points for the visitors.

Kent State totaled 51 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Josh Davis had 17 points for the Broncos (7-18, 1-11). Michael Flowers added 15 points. Seth Dugan had 12 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. Kent State defeated Western Michigan 88-73 on Jan. 8. Kent State takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday.

(At) Wayne State 71, Parkside 70: Latin Davis made three of four free throws in the last 17 seconds to give Wayne State (6-15, 5-11 GLIAC) the victory. Javon Henderson scored 23, Darian Owens-White 17 and Davis 11 for the Warriors. Chavares Flanigan scored 21 for Parkside (12-10, 10-6).

State women

(At) Wisconsin 79, No. 24 Michigan State 62: Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin earn its first win over a ranked opponent in six years. Wisconsin snapped a 32-game skid against ranked teams dating to a 73-61 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Jan. 31, 2013.

Karlis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Niya Beverly scored 12 for the Badgers (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten), who had lost three in a row and nine of their last 10.

Howard made a layup to open the scoring and added a 3-pointer in an 8-0 opening run and Karlis had seven points as the Badgers scored 14 of the last 16 first-quarter points to make it 22-14. Wisconsin led by double figures the rest of the way. Michigan State (17-7, 7-6) missed its first seven field-goal attempts and shot just 4 of 17 (24 percent) in the opening period.

Shay Colley had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Nia Clouden scored 16, for the Spartans. Michigan State has lost six of its last seven on the road.

(At) Michigan 67, Indiana 58: Down five points at the half, Michigan roared back with a 25-point third quarter en route to victory. Akienreh Johnson led the way for the Wolverines (17-9, 8-6 Big Ten) with 16 points and seven rebounds, with Hallie Thome tallying 14 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney had 16 points to lead Indiana (17-9, 6-8).

(At) Detroit Mercy 62, UIC 45: The Titans outpointed UIC (3-22, 1-13 HL) by a total of 17 points in the second and third quarters to improve to 4-20 (2-11 HL). Sophia DiMilia led the way with 21 points, while Paige Bellman had 14 points and snagged 12 rebounds.

IUPUI 76, (at) Oakland 70: The Grizzlies fought back after falling behind by eight in the first quarter before ultimately falling to the 16-9 (10-4 HL) Jaguars. Taylor Jones racked up 28 points and had 10 rebounds for Oakland (5-19, 2-11 HL).

Parkside 68, (at) Wayne State 62: Nastassja Chambers scored 21, Paige Villemure added 14 for Wayne State. (12-12, 7-9 GLIAC). Parkside, led by Shelby Cheston’s 22 points, improved to 10-12, 8-8, GLIAC.

Big Ten

Illinois 63, (at) Ohio State 56: Trent Frazier had 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu buried a key 3-pointer with 29 seconds left as Illinois held off Ohio State for its fourth win in a row. Dosunmu also scored 15 points, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 13 for the Illini (10-15, 6-8 Big Ten). The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7).

Top 25

No. 9 Houston 71, (at) UConn 63: DeJon Jarreau had 18 points and seven assists to help No. 9 Houston beat UConn for its ninth straight victory. Armoni Brooks added 12 points for the Cougars (24-1, 11-1 American Athletic Conference).