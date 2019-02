Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer, left, Amir Coffey (5) and Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) go for a loose ball. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Lincoln, Neb. — James Palmer made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to give Nebraska a 62-61 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, ending the Cornhuskers’ seven-game losing streak.

Minnesota’s Dupree McBrayer had picked up a loose ball under the basket moments earlier, but he stepped out of bounds, giving Nebraska possession with 2.7 seconds left. Glynn Watson Jr. inbounded to Palmer, who was fouled by Amir Coffey as he went up to shoot.

Palmer went to the line and hit the first free throw, and after a timeout he swished the second to send the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Gophers coach Rick Pitino started to follow an official off the court, but the official waved him off and Pitino turned around.

Palmer finished with 24 points for the Huskers (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten). Watson broke out of the worst slump of his career, scoring 19 points.

Jordan Murphy had 19 points, Daniel Oturu added 16 and Coffey had 11 for the Gophers (17-8, 6-9), who have lost four straight.

The Gophers led 61-60 and had the ball in the final minute, but Murphy, who scored eight of his team’s last 10 points, was called for a charge into Roby with 20.9 seconds left.

Thomas Allen had his shot blocked by Oturu with time running down, and McBrayer grabbed the ball but turned it over when his foot touched the baseline.

That set up the winning sequence for Nebraska, which hadn’t won since Jan. 14.

More Big Ten men

Rutgers 59, (at) Northwestern 56: Geo Baker and Montez Mathis each had 12 points as Rutgers (12-12, 5-9) rallied past Northwestern (12-12, 3-10).

State women

Central Michigan 87, (at) Western Michigan 53: Reyna Froster had 33 points on 14-for-18 shooting to go with 20 rebounds as the Chippewas (17-6, 8-3 MAC) cruised past their rivals. Micaela Kelly added 17 points and Presley Huson 16 points and seven assists. For the Broncos (8-13, 2-8), Jasmyn Walker had 15 points.

Kent State 67, (at) Eastern Michigan 54: Autumn Hudson had 13 points and Courtnie Lewis 12 in a losing effort for the Eagles (10-12, 3-8). Kent State is 13-9, 6-5.

Top 25

(At) No. 1 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 73: Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee earned its school-record 19th consecutive victory. Tennessee owns the longest active winning streak of any active Division I team and is 11-0 in Southeastern Conference competition for the first time in school history.

The Volunteers (23-1, 11-0 SEC) also earned their 23rd straight home win. Tennessee’s last home loss was a 94-84 setback against Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

South Carolina (12-12, 7-4) made a season-high 14 3-point baskets and shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc. Tennessee was 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

Jordan Bowden scored 16 points for Tennessee. Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone and Lamonte’ Turner added 10 points each.

Tre Campbell had 19 points for South Carolina. Chris Silva provided 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Hassani Gravett added 15 points.

(At) No. 13 Villanova 85, Providence 67: Eric Paschall scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Villanova rebounded from its first Big East loss by running away from Providence.

Phil Booth added 22 for the Wildcats (20-5, 11-1), who were fresh off a one-point loss to No. 10 Marquette after getting off to a program best 10-0 start in league play.

Nate Watson led Providence (14-11, 4-8) with 18 points. The Friars have lost four of their last five but were coming off an impressive 14-point road win at St. John’s on Saturday.

No. 15 Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma State 50: Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and Texas Tech eased past Oklahoma State.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

(At) No. 17 Florida State 88, Wake Forest 66: Senior Christ Koumadje recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to help Florida State beat Wake Forest.

Koumadje, a 7-foot-4 center who is playing in his 109th career game, made 10 of 12 shots from the floor and set a career high in rebounds as the Seminoles won their sixth straight game.

Phil Cofer scored 13 points and Mfiondu Kabengele had nine points and seven rebounds for Florida State (19-5, 7-4 ACC).

Chaundee Brown scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and Brandon Childress had 11 points for Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9). The Demon Deacons are just 1-6 against ranked teams this season.

(At) No. 22 Virginia Tech 76, Georgia Tech 68: Ty Outlaw scored 20 points and Virginia Tech rallied past Georgia Tech.

Outlaw hit six 3-pointers for the Hokies (19-5, 8-4 ACC), who rallied from a three-point halftime deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 16 points for the Hokies, who swept the season series and notched their sixth straight win over Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-9).

Michael Devoe paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points.