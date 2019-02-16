U-D Jesuit 63, Detroit Catholic Central 54
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) puts up a shot over U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) during the first quarter, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) puts up a shot over U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) during the first quarter, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2), left, dribbles against Detroit Catholic Central’s Brendan Downs (2) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2), left, dribbles against Detroit Catholic Central’s Brendan Downs (2) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) grabs an offensive rebound in front of Detroit Catholic Central’s Davis Lukomski (3) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) grabs an offensive rebound in front of Detroit Catholic Central’s Davis Lukomski (3) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi watches his team play against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi watches his team play against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi cheers on his team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi cheers on his team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) goes up for a shot over U. of D Jesuit guard Jordan Montgomery (3) during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) goes up for a shot over U. of D Jesuit guard Jordan Montgomery (3) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly watches his team play against Detroit Catholic Central during the first quarter.
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly watches his team play against Detroit Catholic Central during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), right, knocks the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central’s Mike Harding (10) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), right, knocks the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central’s Mike Harding (10) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) reacts after scoring and getting fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) reacts after scoring and getting fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The U. of D Jesuit bench reacts after Caleb Hunter scored and was fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter.
The U. of D Jesuit bench reacts after Caleb Hunter scored and was fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly, left, congratulates his players after they defeated Detroit Catholic Central 63-54 for the Catholic League A-B Division championship.
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly, left, congratulates his players after they defeated Detroit Catholic Central 63-54 for the Catholic League A-B Division championship. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) grabs a rebound against Detroit Catholic Central during the third quarter.
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) grabs a rebound against Detroit Catholic Central during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Battling for the loose ball are U. of D Jesuit forward J.T. Morgan (12), left, and Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) during the third quarter.
Battling for the loose ball are U. of D Jesuit forward J.T. Morgan (12), left, and Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21), left, knocks the ball away from U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) during the third quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21), left, knocks the ball away from U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central’s Keegan Koehler (12) goes in for a layup in between U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), left, and guard Caleb Hunter (2) during the third quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Keegan Koehler (12) goes in for a layup in between U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), left, and guard Caleb Hunter (2) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Catholic Central students, dressed in half formal attire, cheer on their team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central students, dressed in half formal attire, cheer on their team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) goes up for a layup past Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) during the fourth quarter. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) goes up for a layup past Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) during the fourth quarter. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Detroit — U-D Jesuit put together a 13-2 run on Sunday at Calihan Hall to pull away from Detroit Catholic Central, 63-54, and make it seven straight victories in the Catholic League A-B championship.

    U-D Jesuit jumped to an early 19-10 lead, but C.C. (13-4) was able to fight back by forcing turnovers and getting to the free-throw line, allowing it to trim Jesuit’s lead to one with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter. The second period featured solid defense and several unforced errors by both teams, as U-D Jesuit (17-2) went into halftime up 28-25.

    Senior guard Julian Dozier had 12 of his 23 points in the first half and continued to slice his way through the C.C. zone before picking up his fourth foul.

    “I was really trying to play a complete game,” Dozier said. “My teammates gave me the encouragement throughout this week in practice to get up shots and be confident, and that was key.”

    C.C. outscored U-D Jesuit 17-14 in the third quarter with key contributions from Davis Lukomski (13 points), Justin Rukat (14 points) and Keegan Kohler (eight points). After several ties and lead changes, the score was knotted at 42 going into the fourth, giving C.C. hope that it might upset the defending champs, who, for the second consecutive season went undefeated in conference play.

    U-D Jesuit surprisingly went on its run after Dozier was sidelined with 4:50 left. Senior Caleb Hunter converted an and-one, followed by another two-point basket off a C.C. turnover to give U-D Jesuit a 56-51 lead with 2:21 remaining. Jalen Thomas (11 points) and Daniel Friday (10 points) capped the run with a pair of free throws and a layup, respectively.

    More: Saturday's preps: New Haven wins MAC Red/White title

    "I knew I was going to be on the bench for a little bit," Dozier said, "but I knew my teammates would have my back. Daniel had a slow game but I knew he would pull through, and Jalen was playing great. I had faith and confidence in them." 

    Despite the outcome, C.C. coach Brandon Sinawi lauded his team’s performance against the top team in the conference.

    “We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” he said. “We missed a couple of close buckets (and) we missed lot of free throws, which is unlike us.

    "I’m proud of our team. We hadn’t played in this game in seven years, so I think we made a statement this season in the league, letting everybody know that things are changing with Catholic Central basketball. This is the game you want to play in. From the start of the season, the goal was to get here. We just couldn’t quite finish it.”

    C-D championship game

    Junior guard Anthony Massucci scored 21 and senior AJ Massucci added 11 to lift Royal Oak Shrine over Ann Arbor Greenhills, 41-28, in the Catholic League C-D championship game.

    Greenhills (15-4) was led by freshman Finn Klein who had nine points.

    This marked the third contest between the two this season, including a 65-51 Greenhills win in their previous matchup.

    Dwjuan Frazier is a freelance writer.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11