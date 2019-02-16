New Haven defeated Roseville, 64-55, Saturday afternoon in the Macomb Area Conference boys basketball Red/White final.
Ronald Jeffery had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, and Romeo Weems had 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for New Haven (18-1).
Darien Danks scored 22 for Roseville (16-3).
More boys basketball
Detroit Henry Ford 70, Detroit Denby 52: Joseph Whitt finished with 14 points, Alex Brantley had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jarvis Brown added 10 points for Henry Ford (13-5).
Harper Woods 67, Ecorse 55: Ken Thomas scored 18 with 15 rebounds, Daniel Briggs scored 17, Curtis Jackson had 15 points and 10 assists and Elijah McLellan had 16 rebounds for Harper Woods (13-4).
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 73, Warren Woods-Tower 66: Caleb Bates scored 44 with 18 rebounds and Nick Olmeda had 12 points and six rebounds for Lake Shore (16-2) in the MAC Blue/Gold title game.
Girls basketball
Ecorse 52, Harper Woods 21: D’Asia Croft has 17 points and 12 rebounds, Hope Howard 11 points and seven steals, and Aqierra Hinton 10 points and 12 rebounds for Ecorse (12-3).
