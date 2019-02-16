Western Michigan guard Michael Flowers scored 14 in the Broncos' win. (Photo11: Joel Bissell, Associated Press)

Kalamazoo, Mich. — Kawanise Wilkins had a season-high 26 points as Western Michigan narrowly defeated Miami (Ohio) 84-79 in overtime on Saturday.

Western Michigan trailed 33-28 at halftime, tied the score early in the second half and built a 52-45 lead on a layup by Wilkins with 8:11 remaining. Miami rallied and led by six points heading into the final 2 minutes. Wilkins had a 3-point play, a two-point jumper and a 3-pointer as Western Michigan sent the game into overtime. The Broncos took an early four-point lead in overtime and did not give up the lead.

William Boyer-Richard had 16 points for Western Michigan (8-18, 2-11 Mid-American Conference). Michael Flowers added 14 points. Seth Dugan had 10 rebounds for the hosts. Wilkins hit 10 of 13 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (13-12, 5-7). Abdoulaye Harouna added 17 points. Nike Sibande had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Eastern Michigan on the road next Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Ball St. at home on Tuesday.

(At) Green Bay 82, Detrtoit Mercy 73: JayQuan McCloud scored a career-high 26 points and Sandy Cohen III added 23 points for the Phoenix. Cohen III had 14 rebounds for the Phoenix. He also had nine turnovers but only eight assists.

Tank Hemphill had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Green Bay (14-13, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Antoine Davis had 22 points for the Titans (10-17, 7-8). Josh McFolley added 19 points. Derrien King had 14 points.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated Green Bay 101-83 on Jan. 10. Green Bay plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Detroit matches up against Oakland on the road next Saturday.

Wayne State 90, Purdue Northwest 74: Latin Davis scored 27 while Javon Henderson finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for Wayne State (7-15, 6-11 GLIAC). Anthony Barnard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue Northwest (7-18, 3-14).

More state scores

Madonna 100, Lourdes 86

Spring Arbor 79, Goshen 60