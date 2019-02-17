Canada 2, U.S. 0, women's hockey at LCA
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Canada's National Women's Team celebrates their 2-0 win over the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019.
Buy Photo
Canada's National Women's Team celebrates their 2-0 win over the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. fans cheer for their team during warmups before the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team and Canada's National Women's Team match at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019.
Buy Photo
U.S. fans cheer for their team during warmups before the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team and Canada's National Women's Team match at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This person skates off the ice with the U.S. flag after Oh Canada and The National Anthem.
Buy Photo
This person skates off the ice with the U.S. flag after Oh Canada and The National Anthem. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Lee Stecklein(2) and goalie Alex Rigsby(33) react after Canada's goal in the first period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Lee Stecklein(2) and goalie Alex Rigsby(33) react after Canada's goal in the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Canada celebrates their goal in the first period.
Buy Photo
Canada celebrates their goal in the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Dani Cameranesi(24) skates away with the puck as teammate Hannah Brandt(20) is tied up with Canada's Renata Fast(14) in the first period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Dani Cameranesi(24) skates away with the puck as teammate Hannah Brandt(20) is tied up with Canada's Renata Fast(14) in the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Canada's Erin Ambrose(23) skates away with the puck after a face off in the first period.
Buy Photo
Canada's Erin Ambrose(23) skates away with the puck after a face off in the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Gigi Marvin(19) gets slammed into the boards by Canada's Brianne Jenner(19) near the end of the first period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Gigi Marvin(19) gets slammed into the boards by Canada's Brianne Jenner(19) near the end of the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Alex Carpenter(25) tangles up with Canada's Blayre Turnbull(40) as U.S's Megan Bozek(9) shoots the puck after the face off near the end of the first period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Alex Carpenter(25) tangles up with Canada's Blayre Turnbull(40) as U.S's Megan Bozek(9) shoots the puck after the face off near the end of the first period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) takes a drink after the puck gets past her in the second period for Canada's second goal. XXXXduring second and third period action between the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team and Canada's National Women's Team at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019. Canada wins, 2-0. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2019.
Buy Photo
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) takes a drink after the puck gets past her in the second period for Canada's second goal. XXXXduring second and third period action between the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team and Canada's National Women's Team at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit during the 2019 Rivalry Series, Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019. Canada wins, 2-0. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Canada's Brianne Jenner(19) shoots the puck with U.S's Lee Stecklein(2) nearby in the second period.
Buy Photo
Canada's Brianne Jenner(19) shoots the puck with U.S's Lee Stecklein(2) nearby in the second period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Hayley Scamurra(16) and Canada's Erin Ambrose(23) fight for the puck in the second period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Hayley Scamurra(16) and Canada's Erin Ambrose(23) fight for the puck in the second period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Referees separate Gigi Marvin(19) and Canada's Laura Stacey(7) in the second period.
Buy Photo
Referees separate Gigi Marvin(19) and Canada's Laura Stacey(7) in the second period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Kacey Bellamy(22) and Canada's Natalie Spooner(24) tight it up in the corner near the end of the second period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Kacey Bellamy(22) and Canada's Natalie Spooner(24) tight it up in the corner near the end of the second period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) waits to take her team onto the ice in the third period.
Buy Photo
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) waits to take her team onto the ice in the third period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. head coach Bob Corkum reacts at the beginning of the third period.
Buy Photo
U.S. head coach Bob Corkum reacts at the beginning of the third period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Canada head coach Perry Pearn talks to his team at the beginning of the third period.
Buy Photo
Canada head coach Perry Pearn talks to his team at the beginning of the third period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) makes a save in the third period.
Buy Photo
U.S. goalie Alex Rigsby(33) makes a save in the third period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Brianna Decker(14) and Ann-Sophie Bettez(39) tangle for the puck in the third period.
Buy Photo
U.S's Brianna Decker(14) and Ann-Sophie Bettez(39) tangle for the puck in the third period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Dana Trivigno(32) encourages teammate Alex Carpenter(25) near the end of the match.
Buy Photo
U.S's Dana Trivigno(32) encourages teammate Alex Carpenter(25) near the end of the match. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S's Dana Trivigno(32) shoots as Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin(29) tries to block the puck near the end of the match.
Buy Photo
U.S's Dana Trivigno(32) shoots as Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin(29) tries to block the puck near the end of the match. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of Canada's National Women's Team celebrate their win over the U.S., 2-0.
Buy Photo
Members of Canada's National Women's Team celebrate their win over the U.S., 2-0. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. goalie Katie Burt(41) and teammate Hilary Knight(21) leave the ice after their 2-0 loss to Canada's National Women's Team.
Buy Photo
U.S. goalie Katie Burt(41) and teammate Hilary Knight(21) leave the ice after their 2-0 loss to Canada's National Women's Team. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Detroit — “Hockey Week Across America” didn’t exactly start the way that the United States women’s team would have hoped.

    Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados shut out the Americans in Sunday’s “Rivalry Series” finale at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, making 38 saves, and Canada rode goals from Brianne Jenner and Blayre Turnbull to a 2-0 victory that secured a 2-1 series win.

    But still, in a lot of ways, the game and series itself is considered a win for women’s hockey in the States.

    “I think the rivalry series was great for us,” three-time Olympian Hilary Knight said.

    “The turnout was great and I think if it continues to pop on the calendar, we’re going to get even more people out next year.”

    A crowd of 9,048 packed into the arena’s lower bowl, with many rows of fans occupied by young girls donning youth-league jerseys and witnessing their idols in action for the first time — a chance for moments of self-actualization that stars like Knight and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield experienced growing up.

    “I remember when I was younger and not necessarily knowing women’s hockey existed,” Knight said.

    “And all of a sudden, we’ve got a gold medal (in the 1998 Olympics), and that’s awesome, and then seeing the team play live in Chicago. So, now that we’re in Detroit, to have other youth clubs come out and support us and really see what women’s hockey is about at this level is a unique opportunity.”

    Similarly, Coyne Schofield also got the chance to see the United States’ women’s team in action at the United Center in 2006 — where she was like “a bug on the glass,” she recalled — and with that experience in mind, is taking full advantage of the opportunity she’s helped forge.

    Coyne Schofield was a key member of 2018’s Olympic gold-medal team, and on Jan. 25, put everybody on notice by kicking off the NHL’s fastest skater competition on All-Star weekend with a time of 14.346.

    “Seeing the impact (the Olympic gold medal) had on women and girls and young people playing hockey was unbelievable,” Coyne Schofield said.

    “But the moment three weeks ago impacted the world. It changed the perception of our game. … One of the few comments I’ve gotten that’ve made me smile is when a few parents have said, ‘My son wants to skate as fast as you.’ ”

    A crosscheck to the neck of Knight in the second period would indicate that the United States-Canada rivalry isn’t a friendly one. The nations have collected all six Olympic gold medals since the women’s event was introduced in 1998, and at the end of the day, take their opportunity as a tandem of superpowers in an often-unheralded subsection of the game seriously.

    “I said it to Canadian players, I said it to our players, credit is due to every single player,” Coyne Schofield said about her opportunity to represent the women’s game at the skills competition.

    “We put product on the ice that led to that moment, for people to believe that we deserve to be out there with the men.”

    According to data provided by USA Hockey in its 2017-18 end-of-year report, those efforts have been fruitful: The number of females registered in USA hockey grew 4.65 percent compared to the previous year, while the number of males registered grew by 1.84 percent.

    Former Michigan State Spartan and Calgary Flames second-round draft pick Nicolas Perreault, 46, was just one coach to arrange for his team to get a row of seats in Sunday’s game, with hopes of inspiring the 10U USA Wildflowers (Bloomfield Hills) to witness a “high caliber of hockey with women playing” from section 113.

    “I think that gives them a whole new idea of what they can do in hockey and how much they can compete, and that they can be as good as boys,” Perreault said. “I think deep inside they think they can, but they’re not sure without seeing it.”

    Knight, Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker all said after the game that they hoped the Rivalry Series would become an annual event.

    Aside from “increasing the visibility of the game,” Knight said, it’s also an opportunity “to help us prepare for the (IIHF) World Championships,” which takes place annually in April.

    While there’s a lot of hockey to play before a possible gold-medal game rematch can take place in the IIHF Worlds, the teams have faced off in the finals for all 18 installments of the tournament. With both teams still at the top of their sport, another matchup seems imminent.

    And if that’s the case, at least one thing is certain.

    The girls will be watching.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11