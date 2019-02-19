Wayne Memorial's Makailah Griggs-Zeigler (Photo11: Katy Batdorff, Special to The Detroit News)

Wayne — Makailah Griggs-Zeigler stepped up and took over after her teammate and standout point guard Jeanae Terry picked up her third foul midway through the opening quarter and was forced to the bench.

Griggs-Zeigler, a 6-foot junior who is committed to Michigan, made a pair of 3-pointers within a minute to open a 15-3 first-quarter lead and No. 5 Wayne went on to defeat Hartland, 48-31, in a KLAA semifinal Tuesday night.

Wayne (16-2) will try to repeat as league tourney champions when it plays at Brighton (17-1), a semifinal winner over Dearborn, next Tuesday.

Wayne and Hartland had developed a strong rivalry in past years, including last season when Wayne defeated Hartland for the KLAA title, then earned the win again in the rematch in the Class A state quarterfinal to reach the Breslin Center for the Final Four.

Terry, who will play next year at Illinois, got into early foul trouble and took a seat on the bench while her teammates put on full-court pressure and trapped in the half court to force multiple turnovers to set the tempo.

Terry returned in the final minute of the first quarter and picked up a second charging call for her fourth foul. Wayne led 27-14 at halftime.

“I knew I had to help my team win, so I did whatever I could to get those shots up and get us on the board,” Griggs-Zeigler said. “I was just being confident and I didn’t care who stood in front of me. I was just going to shoot the ball.”

Hartland was dealt a big loss when junior point guard Nikki Dompierre was unable to play due to an ankle injury.

“It was no backing down, we were up on them from the start,” Griggs-Zeigler said. “We watched film, had a lot of stuff on them so we knew if we pressured them that they’d cough it up, they’d start turning it over so we just gave them that really hard pressure.”

Griggs-Zeigler finished with 12 points and 6-1 sophomore Alanna Micheaux had 11 points for Wayne.

Whitney Sollom, a 6-4 junior center who has multiple Big Ten offers, scored 15 for Hartland, pulling her team within 34-26 on a putback with 5:10 left. Wayne's Terry answered with a putback to push the lead back to double figures.

Sollom had trouble finishing in the first half when she made just one field goal and made just 5-of-10 from the line.

More girls basketball

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Madison Heights Lamphere 41: Katelyn Allen and Celeste James each scored 20 for Everest (9-6). Nydia Shumate scored 21 and Elizabeth Hamel 11 for Lamphere (8-10).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 50, Garden City 34: Tabitha Onusrak scored 12 to lead Edsel Ford (2-14). Alyssa Sanner scored 10 for Garden City (2-14).

Grosse Pointe North 53, Warren Cousino 28: Julia Ayrault had 15 points and 17 rebounds for North (16-2). Mackenzie Cook scored 11 for Cousino (10-7).

Plymouth 54, Dearborn Fordson 52 (OT): Sydney McCaig scored 15 and Kyra Brandon 12 for Plymouth (12-7). Rana Elhousseini scored 17 to lead Fordson (11-7).

Riverview 60, Milan 32: Sam Dorn scored 28 to go over 1,000 points for her career for Riverview (11-6, 7-5 Huron). Milan is 6-11, 2-9.

Boys basketball

Birmingham Seaholm 59, Hazel Park 25: Alec Tripp scored 14 and Charlie Bokos nine for Seaholm (7-12). Ziare Simmons led Hazel Park with seven points.

Bloomfield Hills 64, Troy 60 (OT): Mason Canfield scored 23 and Alex Igwe 14 for Bloomfield Hills (8-11, 4-7 OAA Red). Clay Sebastian led Troy (10-9, 4-7) with 27 points.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 51, Madison Heights Lamphere 48: Jacob Gladney scored 17 and John Gardner 12 for Roeper (12-5). Keon Lemones had 12 points for Lamphere (6-12).

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 60, Waterbrook Christian Academy 30: Benjamin Brown set two single-game school records with 30 points and 16 rebounds for Austin Catholic (4-9). Dante Ball scored 15 for Christian Academy (1-7).

Dearborn Divine Child 45, Detroit Catholic Central 43: Cam Urbanic scored 17, Jack Kenney 10 and Parker LePage nine for Divine Child (14-4). Brendan Downs had 15 points for Catholic Central (14-4).

Detroit Mumford 69, Detroit Cornerstone 63: Alan Gee Jr. had 33 points and 11 assists and DeShawn McMurray scored 12 for Mumford (9-10). Cornerstone is 10-9.

Detroit Voyageur 67, Center Line 51: Elijah Belle scored 22 and Kelin Sykes 14 for Voyageur (6-10). Jashun Houston led Center Line with 19 points.

Farmington 67, Rochester 43: Tariq Shephard scored 24, Nate Shaw 20 and Bakyne Coly eight for Farmington (14-5, 10-3 OAA White). Cam Caggins had 18 for Rochester (1-18, 0-13).

Macomb Dakota 80, St. Clair 57: Mark Tocco had 21 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists, Joshua Hines 20 points, five rebounds and two steals and Xavier Glenn 14 points, and seven rebounds for Dakota (13-6). Ryan Zimmer scored 20 for St. Clair (9-9).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 55, Detroit Denby 32: Kareem Rozier scored 16 for St. Mary’s (12-7). Riko Foreran scored 13 for Denby (7-10).

Southfield A&T 73, Troy Athens 64: Cameron McEvans scored 23 and Terrell Humes-Kinsler 15 for A&T (13-6, 9-4 OAA White). Jacob Thorton had 14 points and Davis DiGiovanni 13 for Athens (4-15, 2-13).

Southfield Bradford Academy 64, Mt. Clemens 48: Percy Redd scored 19, Steve Smith 16, Cameron Burton 12 and Kenneth Hunter 10 for Bradford Academy (13-5).

Woodhaven 64, Gibraltar Carlson 48: Joshua Warren had 28 points and five assists and Brandon Wilkinson added nine points for Woodhaven (16-4, 12-1 Downriver). Carlson is 8-10, 7-7.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com