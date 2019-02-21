Canton — Vinson Sigmon and Canton ran Howell out of the gym Thursday night, putting on a dominating performance in a 78-58 win in the KLAA championship game.

Sigmon, a senior guard, scored eight in the opening quarter to help Canton set the tempo with a 20-14 lead as his backcourt mate, Western Michigan-bound B. Artis White connected on a pair of 3-pointers.

Then, Canton opened a 41-21 halftime lead, taking advantage of a 21-4 run with Liam Radomski, Sigmon and White making 3-pointers during the run.

“This means a lot for us because we came up short in the last couple of years,” Sigmon said. “The key was playing our game. It’s a championship game and teams tend to get outside themselves and try to do more than they can, but we just did what we always do.”

For Sigmon that was attacking the basket on a consistent basis while Canton forced turnovers and scored transition baskets.

“I knew my backcourt was kind of injured today so I had to be a little more aggressive and being aggressive is a mindset as far as attacking and getting the game out of hand early,” Sigmon said. “I came out with that mindset and we got it done.”

Canton forced Howell into a handful of turnovers during the second quarter, but Howell also had problems finishing around the basket and from the perimeter, hitting on just 1-of-11 3-pointers in the first half.

Sigmon finished with 23 points and White scored 13, making 3-of-7 3-pointers.

“I didn’t want to risk my ankle and drive to the hole and injure my ankle again so I just shot it (from the perimeter),” said White who was a game-time decision after injuring his ankle last week. “It feels great to be KLAA champions again, won it my freshman year too.

“We have a lot of sleepers on this team, really good players who people don’t know about that stepped up again tonight.”

Kendall Perkins, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored in double figures for the fifth straight game for Canton, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds while Radomski came off the bench to chip in with 13 points and six rebounds, nine points coming during the first half.

No doubt, Canton — ranked No. 10 in The News Super 20 poll — looks ready for the state tournament which will open up next week with district play. Canton has won 19 straight since a season-opening loss last November to defending Class C state champion Detroit Edison.

Canton continued to put on the heat in the second half, doubling up on Howell (60-30) before Howell started to finally get hot from the perimeter, making 6-of-11 3-pointers during the final 10 minutes to finish 8-of-27 from long range.

Senior guard Josh Palo scored 14 for Howell (14-6).

More boys basketball

Auburn Hills Avondale 60, Troy Athens 55: Kobe Anthony scored 14 and David Holloman 13 for Avondale (8-12, 6-8 OAA White). Ethan LeBay and Josh Seifert each scored 14 and Jake Wood 10 for Athens (4-16, 2-12).

Belleville 72, Wayne Memorial 62: Connor Bush had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Lorenzo Wright had 20 points and seven assists and Andrew Leany had 11 points and seven rebounds for Belleville (13-7). Cartier Muse-Suber led Wayne Memorial (15-5) with 20 points.

Brighton 66, Dearborn 63: Jacob Dunn led Brighton (10-10) with 18 points. Alieu Kah scored 24 and Ben Clark 14 for Dearborn (9-11).

Clarkston 48, Bloomfield Hills 35: Matt Nicholson scored 19 for Clarkston (17-2, 12-0 OAA Red). Robert Goldsberry led Bloomfield Hills (8-12, 4-8) with seven points.

Detroit Henry Ford 50, Roseville 47: Devon Bryant scored 17, Julian Walker 12 and Joseph Whitted 10 for Henry Ford (13-7). Duran Banks scored 21 for Roseville (16-4).

Farmington 54, Birmingham Groves 53: Jaden Akins scored 25, Tariq Humes 12 and Tariq Shepherd nine, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for Farmington (15-5, 11-3 OAA White). Devin White led Groves with 20 points.

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 79, Grosse Pointe South 74: Andrew Salter had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Brett Watts had 18 points and five assists, Jawan Johnson added 15 points and four assists and Marsae Joseph had 14 points and 10 rebounds for L’Anse Creuse (10-10). Daryl Houston led South (10-10) with 23 points.

Macomb Dakota 75, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 64: Mark Tocco had 40 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Joshua Hines finished with 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Dakota (14-6). Caleb Bates finished with 20 points for Lake Shore (16-3).

North Farmington 65, Troy 55: Justus Clark scored 18 and Jamal Hayes 16 for North Farmington (12-7, 6-6 OAA Red). Brody Parker scored 21 and Darrius Freeman 14 for Troy (10-10, 4-8).

Northville 65, Westland John Glenn 57: Steven Morrissey scored 21 and Ryan Pumper 18 for Northville (16-4). Renel Thrasher scored 23 to lead John Glenn (13-7).

Novi 77, Livonia Stevenson 53: Jiovanni Miles scored 24 and Jacob Clay 14 for Novi (10-10). Nick Knoph led Stevenson with 19 points.

Novi Christian Academy 68, Genessee Christian 64: Blake Goodman scored 22, Mackenzy Blackwell 15 and Braelon Green 10 for Novi Christian (14-6). Luke Eperson scored 18 for Genessee (13-7).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 63, Detroit Mumford 41: Lorne Bowman scored 26 for St. Mary’s (13-7). Alan Gee scored 21 for Mumford (9-11).

Plymouth 36, Dearborn Fordson 26: Devon Wisniewski scored 13 for Plymouth (9-11). Adam Allie led Fordson (5-14) with 10 points.

Royal Oak Shrine 77, Center Line 43: AJ Massucci scored 26, Anthony Massucci 12 and Owen Groth 10 for Shrine (14-6).

Southfield Bradford Academy 78, Detroit Leadership Academy 71: Steve Smith and Percy Redd each scored 22 for Bradford Academy (14-5). Jadon Tillman scored 33 for Leadership.

Walled Lake Northern 29, White Lake Lakeland 26: Andre Price scored 16 and Jack McGuire nine as Walled Lake Northern (18-2) won the Lakes Valley Conference championship. Patrick McDonald scored 10 for Lakeland (13-6).

Warren Mott 74, Eastpointe 39: DeJzon Aljahim scored 19, Darius Willis 16 and De’Jon Gantz 15 for Mott (15-4). Sedrick Poole had 10 points for Eastpointe (12-8).

Girls basketball

Detroit Country 73, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 40: Adrian Folks scored 26, Jasmine Powell 24 and Maddie Novak 14 for Country Day (8-8). Malorie Wilson scored 12 for Notre Dame Prep.

Lincoln Park 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 43: Karrington Gordon scored 23 to lead Lincoln Park. Tabitha Onusrak scored 15 for Edsel Ford (2-15).

Riverview 77, Monroe Jefferson 38: Sam Dorn scored 14 and Emma Flaishans 12 as nine girls made a 3-pointer for Riverview (12-6, 8-5 Huron). Jefferson is 5-12, 2-11.