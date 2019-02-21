Duke's RJ Barrett looks to pass against North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13). (Photo11: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

Durham, N.C. — Zion Williamson blew out his shoe, and then No. 8 North Carolina blew out top-ranked Duke.

Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to the freshman sensation, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to help the Tar Heels rout Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, you lose a national player of the year candidate,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “there are going to be gaps of what you have to do.”

A star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. packed into Cameron looking for another highlight-filled show from Williamson – arguably the most exciting player in college basketball. But the Atlantic Coast Conference’s second-leading scorer sprained his right knee during the Blue Devils’ opening possession.

“It was just a shock for us,” Duke forward Cameron Reddish said. “Obviously, we’re used to playing with him, so playing without him was very difficult. We missed him today.”

Williamson grabbed the knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left Nike shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson’s foot coming all the way through the large gap.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski classified the injury as a mild sprain, but didn’t know how much time Williamson will miss.

Cameron Johnson added 26 points and Garrison Brooks had 14 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 11-2).

By winning their ninth in 10 games and beating a top-ranked team for the first time since 2013, they pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Devils (23-3, 11-2).

RJ Barrett matched a season best with 33 points and fellow freshman Reddish added a season-high 27 for Duke – but the rest of the team combined to score just 12.

Duke looked lost without Williamson. Meanwhile, North Carolina took advantage of the Zion-sized hole in the lane, scoring 32 of its first 34 points in the paint and finishing with a 62-28 scoring advantage there. The Tar Heels never trailed, pushed their lead to 22 on Johnson’s layup with about 16 minutes left and held on.

“First, I’m thinking if he’s OK, man,” Maye said. “I don’t want to see somebody get hurt, especially a guy of that caliber, and I hope he makes a quick recovery. But when he goes down, I’m obviously trying to attack – and I was going to do that anyway. I was going to try to get inside and work inside out and just play my game and play the way I know I can play.”

Eight nights after the Blue Devils rallied from 23 down in the final 10 minutes to win at Louisville, they couldn’t come up with another comeback – especially without Williamson.

State women

Central Michigan 92, (at) Bowling Green 54: The Chippewas (19-6, 10-3 MAC) raced out to a 52-29 halftime lead and never looked back. Presley Hudson had 24 points and nine assists, and Reyna Frost had 21 points and 20 rebounds. For Bowling Green (8-16, 1-12), Morgan McMillen and Andrea Cecil each scored 14.

(At) Eastern Michigan 67, Akron 60: Courtnie Lewis had 15 points, Danielle Minott scored 13 and Autumn Hudson had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (12-12, 5-8). For Akron (14-10, 5-8), Megan Sefcik scored 27.

Kent State 56, (at) Western Michigan 52: Deja Wimby had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Jasmyn Walker added 11 rebounds for the Broncos (8-16, 2-11) in the loss. For Kent State (15-9, 8-5), Megan Carter had 22 points.

Big Ten

(At) Ohio State 63, Northwestern 49: Kaleb Wesson had 22 points and eight rebounds and Ohio State overcame a sluggish start. Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each added eight points for the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes alive of staying on the NCAA Tournament bubble with five regular-season games remaining. Northwestern (12-14, 3-12) lost its seventh in a row and hasn’t managed a win since the middle of January.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 11 Marquette 79, Butler 69: Markus Howard scored 28 points and Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette pulled away in the second half for the win. Marquette (22-4, 11-2 Big East) erased an eight-point deficit early in the second half with a 25-7 run. Sean McDermott had 27 points and Kamar Baldwin 12 for Butler (15-12, 6-8).

Florida 82, (at) No. 13 LSU 77 (OT): Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime, and Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC) beat LSU (21-5, 11-2). Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke scored 15 for Florida, which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

(At) Georgetown 85, No. 17 Villanova 73: Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 and Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) yoset Villanova (20-7, 11-3), snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

(At) Syracuse 69, No. 18 Louisville 49: Elijah Hughes scored 18 and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse n(18-8, 9-4 ACC) beat Louisville (18-9, 9-5). Syracuse found its mark from behind the arc against Louisville, hitting 11 3-pointers and holding the Cardinals in check throughout.

Indiana AD chides fans

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass called the profane chant directed at Purdue center Matt Haarms during Tuesday night’s game “embarrassing.”

Haarms drew the crowd’s wrath when he locked arms with Indiana’s De’Ron Davis. After Haarms landed on the court, the refs assessed a foul to each player late in the first half

The Hoosiers’ student section continued booing Haarms throughout the game and broke into the chant multiple times — something Haarms acknowledged motivated him.

Haarms’ tie-breaking tip-in with 3.2 seconds left was the difference in Purdue’s 48-46 victory. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said he did not hear the chant, but Glass did and wasn’t happy about it.

In a three-paragraph statement sent to students Wednesday, Glass thanked them for showing up and cheering hard but noted it “reflected poorly on you and Indiana University.”

“Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you to do the same,” he said. “You and Indiana University are better than that.”