One of the state's best players had a quadruple double to lead one of the state's best teams to its 19th victory Wednesday night.

Romeo Weems had 34 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 blocks to help New Haven (19-1) to a 74-58 victory over Detroit Edison. Weems also had five assists.

Ronald Jeffery had 29 points, six rebounds and five steals and Trenell Payne nine points and five assists for New Haven.

Brian Taylor scored 21 for Edison.

More boys basketball

Dearborn Edsel Ford 77, Melvindale 47: Jalal Baydoun had 26 points and six assists and became the all-time leading scorer in Dearborn Public Schools with 1,545 points, and Hakeem Fitahey scored 25 for Edsel Ford (16-4, 10-3 Downriver). Josh Moody scored 22 for Melvindale (7-11, 5-5).

Detroit Douglass 79, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 78: Pierre Brooks II had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Zavion Mcclendon 17 points and 14 rebounds and Sean Fulton 12 points for Douglass (8-11). Terrell Williams scored 16 for Cranbrook (13-6).

Detroit University Prep 65: Detroit University Prep Science & Math 46: Ashton Henderson had 24 points, four rebounds and three assists and Jarreau Gonville 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for University Prep (9-1), which claimed the Michigan Metro Black League title. Alonzo McGhee scored 17 for University Prep Science & Math.

Detroit Voyager 59, Detroit Henry Ford Creative Studies 54: Damian Clark scored 20 and Kelin Sykes 10 for Voyager (7-10). Joshua Wilson scored 13 for Detroit Henry Ford Creative Studies (7-9).

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 58, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 45: Brian Bendo scored 20 for L’Anse Creuse North (1-18). Andrew Salter had 13 points and 16 rebounds for L’Anse Creuse (9-10).

Marshall 59, Quincy 34: Caleb McCavit scored 18, William Dunn and Matthew Hagaman four for Quincy (16-3, 12-1 Big 8). Marshall is 12-7.

Memphis 75, Austin Catholic 42: Dawson Stirer scored 21 for Memphis (5-13). Alex Kreft scored 23 for Austin Catholic (4-10).

River Rouge 51, Hamtramck 46: Nigel Colvin scored 13, Donavon Freeman 11 and Bralin Tony 10 for River Rouge (16-2, 9-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Javier Whit scored 20 for Hamtramck (12-7, 4-6).

Warren De La Salle 73, Detroit Old Redford Academy 61: Michael Sherman scored 20 and Nick Troszak 18 for De La Salle (10-9). Kenjuan Andrews scored 15 for Old Redford (7-10).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 67, Lutheran Westland 17: Noah Schrussel and Ethan Mostyn scored 21 for Frankel Jewish Academy (13-7). Andrew Burk scored six for Lutheran Westland (4-15).

Girls basketball

Grosse Pointe South 77, Oak Park 35: Savannah Srebernak scored 13, Maria Hessburg and Camryn Richards 11 for Grosse Pointe South (10-8).

Rochester Adams 51, Lake Orion 40: Maddy Dolenga scored 17 and Nicole Claerhout 11 for Adams (7-9). Megan Marshall scored 10 for Lake Orion.

Royal Oak 54, Berkley 32: Samantha Potter had 30 points and 18 rebounds for Royal Oak (17-1). Shay Denham scored 10 for Berkley (13-4).