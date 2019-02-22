Pistons 125 Hawks 122
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) looks on after hitting a winning three-point basket as teammates celebrate during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. Detroit defeated Atlanta 125-122. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) looks on after hitting a winning three-point basket as teammates celebrate during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. Detroit defeated Atlanta 125-122. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) gets his hand on a pass by Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) for a steal during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) gets his hand on a pass by Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) for a steal during the first half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) shoots as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond defends during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) shoots as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond defends during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket with Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson defending during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket with Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson defending during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon dunks during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon dunks during the first half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, pleads for a call from referee Derdric Taylor (1) during the first half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, pleads for a call from referee Derdric Taylor (1) during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway, right, tries to draw a charge during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway, right, tries to draw a charge during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) defends during the first half. John Amis, AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) defends during the first half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington chases a ball he knocked away from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, left, during the second half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington chases a ball he knocked away from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, left, during the second half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker puts up a jump shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half. John Amis, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker puts up a jump shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half. John Amis, AP
    Atlanta — Blake Griffin has been the Pistons’ anchor all season, leading them in scoring and representing them in the All-Star Game.

    No Blake Griffin — big problem.

    The Pistons lost their All-Star when he was ejected in the third quarter for getting his second technical foul. The Pistons had to play on without him and had one of their most spirited spurts of the season.

    That propelled the Pistons to a thrilling 125-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena. The win helped the Pistons (27-30) keep pace with the Charlotte Hornets, who are a half-game behind for eighth place in the East.

    BOX SCORE: Pistons 125, Hawks 122

    Reggie Jackson had a season-high 32 points, with five rebounds and eight assists. Andre Drummond added 26 points and 21 rebounds and Griffin had 15 points before his ejection.

    The Pistons persevered, overcoming a 14-point deficit to win the first game of a back-to-back, with Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat looming.

    The Pistons looked to be in control after a 3-pointer by Jon Leuer and a dunk by Bruce Brown (12 points) for a 113-106 lead with 6:33 remaining.

    The Hawks (19-40) responded with 9-0 run, with a putback John Collins (19 points and six rebounds) and capped by a three-point play by Trae Young (30 points, 10 assists), for a 115-113 lead with 3:44 remaining.

    The Pistons clawed back, with a lay-in by Ish Smith and a three-point play by Jackson to get within two at the 1:42 mark. After Young converted a drive, Drummond hit a hook and made two clutch free throws with 43.7 seconds left to tie it at 122.

    Thon Maker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining and the Hawks missed on a desperation 3-pointer by Vince Carter (16 points).

     

    Observations

    1. Griffin was ejected at the 4:19 mark for taunting a Hawks player after he made a 3-pointer. Griffin got the first technical at the 4:56 mark for getting into a fracas with Dewayne Dedmon attempting to get the ball. That little fray started a back-and-forth trash-talk session that lasted most of the rest of the game. 

    2. In his third game with the Pistons, Wayne Ellington joined the starting lineup and paid some immediate dividends, hitting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half. Like the second half against the Celtics before the break, Ellington was letting the 3-pointers fly and is filling the void left by Reggie Bullock with good 3-point shooting.

    3. The Hawks were flying high from 3-point range in the first half, hitting a scorching 57 percent (12-of-21). Trae Young had four of the 3-pointers, with two each from John Collins and Kent Bazemore. Besides their hot 3-point shooting, they were 13-of-27 (48 percent) inside the arc.

    4. Jon Leuer, pressed into action because of Griffin’s ejection, made his first 3-pointer since April 9, 2017. He hit it with 6:52 remaining in regulation and gave the Pistons a 111-106 lead. He played the last part of the fourth quarter and that was his only shot attempt.

    5. Bruce Brown was active and animated, joining in the trash talk and taunting Young whenever he could. They had back-and-forth baskets, with Brown getting a three-point play, a 3-pointer and another big dunk that helped boost the Pistons to a seven-point lead.

