Atlanta — Blake Griffin has been the Pistons’ anchor all season, leading them in scoring and representing them in the All-Star Game.

No Blake Griffin — big problem.

The Pistons lost their All-Star when he was ejected in the third quarter for getting his second technical foul. The Pistons had to play on without him and had one of their most spirited spurts of the season.

That propelled the Pistons to a thrilling 125-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena. The win helped the Pistons (27-30) keep pace with the Charlotte Hornets, who are a half-game behind for eighth place in the East.

Reggie Jackson had a season-high 32 points, with five rebounds and eight assists. Andre Drummond added 26 points and 21 rebounds and Griffin had 15 points before his ejection.

The Pistons persevered, overcoming a 14-point deficit to win the first game of a back-to-back, with Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat looming.

The Pistons looked to be in control after a 3-pointer by Jon Leuer and a dunk by Bruce Brown (12 points) for a 113-106 lead with 6:33 remaining.

The Hawks (19-40) responded with 9-0 run, with a putback John Collins (19 points and six rebounds) and capped by a three-point play by Trae Young (30 points, 10 assists), for a 115-113 lead with 3:44 remaining.

The Pistons clawed back, with a lay-in by Ish Smith and a three-point play by Jackson to get within two at the 1:42 mark. After Young converted a drive, Drummond hit a hook and made two clutch free throws with 43.7 seconds left to tie it at 122.

Thon Maker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining and the Hawks missed on a desperation 3-pointer by Vince Carter (16 points).

Observations

1. Griffin was ejected at the 4:19 mark for taunting a Hawks player after he made a 3-pointer. Griffin got the first technical at the 4:56 mark for getting into a fracas with Dewayne Dedmon attempting to get the ball. That little fray started a back-and-forth trash-talk session that lasted most of the rest of the game.

2. In his third game with the Pistons, Wayne Ellington joined the starting lineup and paid some immediate dividends, hitting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half. Like the second half against the Celtics before the break, Ellington was letting the 3-pointers fly and is filling the void left by Reggie Bullock with good 3-point shooting.

3. The Hawks were flying high from 3-point range in the first half, hitting a scorching 57 percent (12-of-21). Trae Young had four of the 3-pointers, with two each from John Collins and Kent Bazemore. Besides their hot 3-point shooting, they were 13-of-27 (48 percent) inside the arc.

4. Jon Leuer, pressed into action because of Griffin’s ejection, made his first 3-pointer since April 9, 2017. He hit it with 6:52 remaining in regulation and gave the Pistons a 111-106 lead. He played the last part of the fourth quarter and that was his only shot attempt.

5. Bruce Brown was active and animated, joining in the trash talk and taunting Young whenever he could. They had back-and-forth baskets, with Brown getting a three-point play, a 3-pointer and another big dunk that helped boost the Pistons to a seven-point lead.

