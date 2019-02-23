With Manny Machado now officially the Padres’ third baseman, Ian Kinsler can focus on playing second base for San Diego. (Photo11: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Peoria, Ariz. — With Manny Machado now officially the Padres’ third baseman, Ian Kinsler can focus on playing second base for San Diego.

Kinsler, fresh off a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox, was on a long list of possibilities at third base before that talk was squelched when Machado agreed this week to a $300 million, 10-year contract.

“The buzz was circulating around camp and everyone was really excited about it,” Kinsler said. “He is a threat. You don’t want to see him at the plate and late-game situations. He’s a game changer.”

Kinsler, 36, can now shift all of his focus to second base, where he played for the Tigers from 2014-17.

“We brought him in with the expectation of playing at second base for the majority of the time,” manager Andy Green said. “If we wanted to explore more versatility, if our roster didn’t change, then we would explore that versatility.”

Kinsler has played only two innings at third base in his 13-year career.

The Padres are Kinsler’s fifth team. He opened last season with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to Boston at the deadline. He played in 11 postseason games as the Red Sox won their fourth World Series title since 2004.

He then signed an $8 million, two-year contract with the Padres.

Kershaw shut down

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely after telling manager Dave Roberts that he “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.

Kershaw worked out indoors at Camelback Ranch, but didn’t play catch. Roberts wouldn’t speculate on the left-hander’s next bullpen session.

“Just going to take a few days. It’s just best if I do that,” Kershaw told reporters. “I’m not going to get another chance to do this during the season.”

Kershaw told Roberts he wasn’t feeling right after throwing live batting practice Monday and a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Around the horn

A King County Superior Court judge has ruled that Lorena Martin’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the Seattle Mariners must be resolved in private arbitration rather than in court. Martin was fired as the Mariners’ high-performance director last fall after one season on the job. She has claimed she was discriminated against by member of the organization and claimed that general manager Jerry Dipoto, director of player development Andy McKay and manager Scott Servais made disparaging comments against Latino players. The Mariners have denied Martin’s claims.