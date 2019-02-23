Paul Jackson led Eastern Michigan to victory over Western Michigan on Saturday afternoon. (Photo11: EMU athletics)

Ypsilanti, Mich. — Paul Jackson scored 18 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Western Michigan 77-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Jackson’s jumper gave the Eagles a 74-66 lead with 1:18 remaining in OT but EMU made only 3 of 10 free throws down the stretch and missed its final four tries from the line. Still, EMU led 77-73 after Kevin McAdoo missed two free throws with 7 seconds remaining. Jared Printy made a 3-pointer for Western Michigan as time ran out.

James Thompson IV added 17 points for the Eagles, while McAdoo chipped in 16. Thompson also had 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

Boubacar Toure had 11 points and three blocks for Eastern Michigan (13-14, 7-7 Mid-American Conference).

Elijah Minnie, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, had 7 points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Seth Dugan had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (8-19, 2-12). Michael Flowers added 14 points. Josh Davis had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 93-67 on Jan. 26.

Eastern Michigan plays Central Michigan at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday.

Central Michigan 64, (at) Ball State 57: Kevin McKay had 17 points and 19 rebounds. Larry Austin Jr. had 16 points for Central Michigan (19-8, 8-6 MAC), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Dallas Morgan added 14 points. Rob Montgomery had nine rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

The Chippewas were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 34-23. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Cardinals’ 23 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Tahjai Teague had 12 points for the Cardinals (14-13, 5-9). Tayler Persons added 11 points. Trey Moses had three assists and three blocks.

The Chippewas leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Central Michigan 83-72 on Jan. 19. Central Michigan matches up against Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday.

Wayne State 77, (at) Northwood 76: Latin Davis made a layup with 8 seconds left to give Wayne State (8-16, 7-12 GLIAC) the victory. Javon Henderson scored 23, Davis 18 and Darian Owens-White 12 for Northwood (11-16, 8-11).

MIAA Championship

Albion 76, (at) Trine 73: In a game that was close all the way, Caden Ebeling gave Albion the lead for good with two free throws with 1:51 to play. Quinton Armstrong led Albion with 21 points off the bench, Ebeling scored 16 and Jamezell Davis Jr. scored 11. Langston Johnson scored 19 for Trine. Both teams are 19-8.

More men's scores

Davenport 74, N. Michigan 71

Grand Valley St. 71, Michigan Tech 53\

Lake Superior State 82, Purdue Northwest 72

Saginaw Valley 59, Ashland 5

Wis.-Parkside 66, Ferris St. 59