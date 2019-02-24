Daniel Friday and U-D Jesuit are ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in Detroit. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are the final high school boys basketball rankings for the 2018-19 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Benton Harbor (19-1, Division 2)

2. New Haven (19-1, Division 2)

3. U-D Jesuit (18-2, Division 1)

4. River Rouge (17-2, Division 2)

5. Clarkston (17-2, Division 1)

6. Flint Beecher (18-2, Division 3)

7. Williamston (19-1, Division 2)

8. Bridgeport (20-0, Division 2)

9. Canton (19-1, Division 1)

10. Saginaw (17-3, Division 1)

11. Muskegon (17-3, Division 1)

12. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4, Division 1)

13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-2, Division 2)

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2, Division 1)

15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (17-2, Division 1)

16. Otsego (20-0, Division 2)

17. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4, Division 1)

18. Okemos (18-2, Division 1)

19. Roseville (15-4, Division 1)

T20. Mount Pleasant (18-1, Division 1)

T20. Detroit Renaissance (16-4, Division 1)

Detroit

1. U-D Jesuit (18-2)

2. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4)

3. Detroit Renaissance (16-4)

4. Detroit King (15-4)

5. Detroit Edison (12-7)

6. Detroit Pershing (16-2)

7. Detroit Henry Ford (13-7)

8. Detroit Loyola (12-8)

9. Detroit CMA (11-9)

T10. Detroit Mumford (9-11)

T10. Detroit Douglass (8-12)

North

1. Clarkston (17-2)

2. Oxford (19-1)

3. Pontiac (18-2)

4. Detroit Catholic Central (13-6)

5. Walled Lake Northern (18-2)

6. Rochester Adams (17-3)

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-7)

8. Farmington (15-5)

9. Southfield Christian (14-6)

T10. Madison Heights Madison (17-3)

T10. Howell (14-6)

East

1. New Haven (19-1)

2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (16-0)

3. Roseville (15-4)

4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (14-5)

5. Macomb Dakota (14-6)

6. Warren Mott (15-4)

7. Eastpointe (14-6)

8. Clintondale (14-6)

9. Warren Lincoln (12-8)

T10. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (17-3)

T10. Warren De La Salle (11-9)

West

1. River Rouge (17-2)

2. Canton (19-1)

3. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2)

4. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4)

5. Ypsilanti (13-4)

6. Dearborn Divine Child (16-4)

7. Wayne Memorial (15-5)

8. Woodhaven (16-4)

9. Northville (16-4)

T10. Ann Arbor Huron (13-7)

T10. Belleville (13-7)