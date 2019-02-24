Here are the final high school boys basketball rankings for the 2018-19 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. Benton Harbor (19-1, Division 2)
2. New Haven (19-1, Division 2)
3. U-D Jesuit (18-2, Division 1)
4. River Rouge (17-2, Division 2)
5. Clarkston (17-2, Division 1)
6. Flint Beecher (18-2, Division 3)
7. Williamston (19-1, Division 2)
8. Bridgeport (20-0, Division 2)
9. Canton (19-1, Division 1)
10. Saginaw (17-3, Division 1)
11. Muskegon (17-3, Division 1)
12. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4, Division 1)
13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-2, Division 2)
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2, Division 1)
15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (17-2, Division 1)
16. Otsego (20-0, Division 2)
17. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4, Division 1)
18. Okemos (18-2, Division 1)
19. Roseville (15-4, Division 1)
T20. Mount Pleasant (18-1, Division 1)
T20. Detroit Renaissance (16-4, Division 1)
Detroit
1. U-D Jesuit (18-2)
2. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4)
3. Detroit Renaissance (16-4)
4. Detroit King (15-4)
5. Detroit Edison (12-7)
6. Detroit Pershing (16-2)
7. Detroit Henry Ford (13-7)
8. Detroit Loyola (12-8)
9. Detroit CMA (11-9)
T10. Detroit Mumford (9-11)
T10. Detroit Douglass (8-12)
North
1. Clarkston (17-2)
2. Oxford (19-1)
3. Pontiac (18-2)
4. Detroit Catholic Central (13-6)
5. Walled Lake Northern (18-2)
6. Rochester Adams (17-3)
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-7)
8. Farmington (15-5)
9. Southfield Christian (14-6)
T10. Madison Heights Madison (17-3)
T10. Howell (14-6)
East
1. New Haven (19-1)
2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (16-0)
3. Roseville (15-4)
4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (14-5)
5. Macomb Dakota (14-6)
6. Warren Mott (15-4)
7. Eastpointe (14-6)
8. Clintondale (14-6)
9. Warren Lincoln (12-8)
T10. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (17-3)
T10. Warren De La Salle (11-9)
West
1. River Rouge (17-2)
2. Canton (19-1)
3. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2)
4. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4)
5. Ypsilanti (13-4)
6. Dearborn Divine Child (16-4)
7. Wayne Memorial (15-5)
8. Woodhaven (16-4)
9. Northville (16-4)
T10. Ann Arbor Huron (13-7)
T10. Belleville (13-7)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.