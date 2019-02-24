U-D Jesuit, Renaissance win Operation Friendship games
 Fullscreen

U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the basket during his team's 79-59 win against Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019.
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the basket during his team's 79-59 win against Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly is mobbed by his players after the victory which was Donnellly's 200th win.
U of D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly is mobbed by his players after the victory which was Donnellly's 200th win. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier works his way through Cass Tech's defense in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game.
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier works his way through Cass Tech's defense in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's two high scorers Daniel Friday and Jalen Thomas share a laugh near the end of the game.
U of D Jesuit's two high scorers Daniel Friday and Jalen Thomas share a laugh near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's bench erupts including Julian Dozier, Isaiah Friday and Jalen Thomas as a basket is made with the second team late in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game.
U of D Jesuit's bench erupts including Julian Dozier, Isaiah Friday and Jalen Thomas as a basket is made with the second team late in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit fans and family hold up signs stating the 79-59 victory over Cass Tech is coach Pat Donnelly's 200 win.
U of D Jesuit fans and family hold up signs stating the 79-59 victory over Cass Tech is coach Pat Donnelly's 200 win. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly yells out to his players in the first half.
U of D Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly yells out to his players in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier passes out of pressure from Cass Tech's Joshua Harris under the basket in the first half.
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier passes out of pressure from Cass Tech's Joshua Harris under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead defends U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday walking his way to the hoop in the first half.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead defends U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday walking his way to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday works his way to the hoop in the second half.
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday works his way to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech head coach Steven Hall in the first half.
Cass Tech head coach Steven Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
What goes up must come down as Cass Tech's Kyle Legrair discovers going up for the ball but crashing down over U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier in the second half.
What goes up must come down as Cass Tech's Kyle Legrair discovers going up for the ball but crashing down over U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish is called for the foul battling for a loose ball with U of D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the second half.
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish is called for the foul battling for a loose ball with U of D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday is fouled driving to the basket at the end of the third quarter.
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday is fouled driving to the basket at the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the hoop in the second half.
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill defends against U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday in the first half of the Operation Friendship championship game between Cass Tech and U. Of D. Jesuit at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019.
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill defends against U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday in the first half of the Operation Friendship championship game between Cass Tech and U. Of D. Jesuit at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hills puts up a long shot in the first half of the championship game.
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hills puts up a long shot in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan pulls down a defensive rebound in the first half of the championship game.
U of D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan pulls down a defensive rebound in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey chases down a loose ball in the second half.
Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey chases down a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit'sJalen Thomas lets out a yell after laying up two points in the first half of the championship game.
U of D Jesuit'sJalen Thomas lets out a yell after laying up two points in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Isaiah Sanders puts up a shot over U of D Jesuit's J. T. Morgan in the first half of the championship game.
Cass Tech's Isaiah Sanders puts up a shot over U of D Jesuit's J. T. Morgan in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hills pass out of pressure by U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Julian Dozier in the first half of the championship game.
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hills pass out of pressure by U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Julian Dozier in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish slams home two points in the first half of the championship game.
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish slams home two points in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg drives to the basket in the second half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg drives to the basket in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler brings the ball up court against Renaissance's Juwan Maxey in the second half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler brings the ball up court against Renaissance's Juwan Maxey in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Juwan Maxey is fouled by Catholic Central's Justin Rukat late in the game with teammate Keegan Koehler defending in the second half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Juwan Maxey is fouled by Catholic Central's Justin Rukat late in the game with teammate Keegan Koehler defending in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Brendan Downs lays in two points late in the second half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Brendan Downs lays in two points late in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter pulls down a late game rebound against Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler in the second half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter pulls down a late game rebound against Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Chandler Turner breaks into a smile after pulling down the final rebound and running the clock out for 64-59 Renaissance victory over Catholic Central of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Chandler Turner breaks into a smile after pulling down the final rebound and running the clock out for 64-59 Renaissance victory over Catholic Central of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Angelo Robertson splits the defense of Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Justin Rukat and puts up a shot in the first half of the Operation Friendship consolation game between Renaissance and Catholic Central at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019.
Renaissance's Angelo Robertson splits the defense of Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Justin Rukat and puts up a shot in the first half of the Operation Friendship consolation game between Renaissance and Catholic Central at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives to the hoop against Catholic Central's Connor Ebben in the first half.
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives to the hoop against Catholic Central's Connor Ebben in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter shot is blocked by Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter shot is blocked by Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives against Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives against Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Davis Luiomski puts up a wall in front of Renaissance's Keon Henderson in the first half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Davis Luiomski puts up a wall in front of Renaissance's Keon Henderson in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi calls out to his players in the first half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi calls out to his players in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg gets pressure from Renaissance's Sterling Scott in the first half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg gets pressure from Renaissance's Sterling Scott in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kylin Grant pulls down a rebound in the first half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Kylin Grant pulls down a rebound in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler gets fouled by Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter as he drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler gets fouled by Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter as he drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter, center, fights for a rebound against Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Mike Harding under the basket in the first half of the consolation game.
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter, center, fights for a rebound against Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Mike Harding under the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Mike Harding drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game.
Catholic Central's Mike Harding drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Here are the final high school boys basketball rankings for the 2018-19 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

    State Super 20

    1. Benton Harbor (19-1, Division 2)

    2. New Haven (19-1, Division 2)

    3. U-D Jesuit (18-2, Division 1)

    4. River Rouge (17-2, Division 2)

    5. Clarkston (17-2, Division 1)

    6. Flint Beecher (18-2, Division 3)

    7. Williamston (19-1, Division 2)

    8. Bridgeport (20-0, Division 2)

    9. Canton (19-1, Division 1)

    10. Saginaw (17-3, Division 1)

    11. Muskegon (17-3, Division 1)

    12. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4, Division 1)

    13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-2, Division 2)

    14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2, Division 1)

    15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (17-2, Division 1)

    16. Otsego (20-0, Division 2)

    17. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4, Division 1)

    18. Okemos (18-2, Division 1)

    19. Roseville (15-4, Division 1)

    T20. Mount Pleasant (18-1, Division 1)

    T20. Detroit Renaissance (16-4, Division 1)

    Detroit

    1. U-D Jesuit (18-2)

    2. Detroit Cass Tech (15-4)

    3. Detroit Renaissance (16-4)

    4. Detroit King (15-4)

    5. Detroit Edison (12-7)

    6. Detroit Pershing (16-2)

    7. Detroit Henry Ford (13-7)

    8. Detroit Loyola (12-8)

    9. Detroit CMA (11-9)

    T10. Detroit Mumford (9-11)

    T10. Detroit Douglass (8-12)

    North

    1. Clarkston (17-2)

    2. Oxford (19-1)

    3. Pontiac (18-2)

    4. Detroit Catholic Central (13-6)

    5. Walled Lake Northern (18-2)

    6. Rochester Adams (17-3)

    7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-7)

    8. Farmington (15-5)

    9. Southfield Christian (14-6)

    T10. Madison Heights Madison (17-3)

    T10. Howell (14-6)

    East

    1. New Haven (19-1)

    2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (16-0)

    3. Roseville (15-4)

    4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (14-5)

    5. Macomb Dakota (14-6)

    6. Warren Mott (15-4)

    7. Eastpointe (14-6)

    8. Clintondale (14-6)

    9. Warren Lincoln (12-8)

    T10. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (17-3)

    T10. Warren De La Salle (11-9)

    West

    1. River Rouge (17-2)

    2. Canton (19-1)

    3. Ann Arbor Pioneer (18-2)

    4. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-4)

    5. Ypsilanti (13-4)

    6. Dearborn Divine Child (16-4)

    7. Wayne Memorial (15-5)

    8. Woodhaven (16-4)

    9. Northville (16-4)

    T10. Ann Arbor Huron (13-7)

    T10. Belleville (13-7)  

