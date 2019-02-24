CLOSE Dave Goricki previews the high school basketball state tournament with Edison's Rickea Jackson, Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff and New Haven's Romeo Weems. The Detroit News

Buy Photo Sara Sylvester and Birmingham Marian are ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 2 in the North. (Photo11: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 24, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (17-1, Division 2)

2. Southfield A&T (16-1, Division 1)

3. Birmingham Marian (17-1, Division 1)

4. East Lansing (18-1, Division 1)

5. Wayne Memorial (16-2, Division 1)

6. Midland Dow (17-1, Division 1)

7. Saginaw Heritage (16-2, Division 1)

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (16-1, Division 3)

9. DeWitt (17-2, Division1)

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-1, Division 4)

11. St. Ignace (19-0, Division 4)

12. Chelsea (19-0, Division 2)

13. Grand Haven (15-3, Division 1)

14. Walled Lake Western (18-1, Division 1)

15. Muskegon (14-4, Division 1)

16. Kingsley (16-3, Division 2)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-4, Division 1)

18. Grosse Pointe North (17-2, Division 1)

19. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-4, Division 2)

T20. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

T20. Brighton (18-1, Division 1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edision (17-1)

2. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

3. Detroit King (14-2)

4. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

5. Detroit Renaissance (12-6)

6. Detroit East English (13-2)

7. Detroit Osborn (9-5)

8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

10. Detroit Western (6-5)

North

1. Southfield A&T (16-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (17-1)

3. Walled Lake Western (18-1)

4. Brighton (18-1)

5. Hartland (15-3)

6. Royal Oak (18-1)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (13-5)

8. West Bloomfield (16-1)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (16-2)

10. Walled Lake Central (14-5)

East

1. Grosse Pointe North (17-2)

2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-4)

3. New Haven (16-2)

4. Port Huron Northern (12-8)

5. Warren Cousino (10-8)

6. Utica Eisenhower (12-7)

7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-5)

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (14-4)

9. Roseville (15-4)

T10. Romeo (12-6)

T10. L’Anse Creuse North (14-5)

West

1. Wayne Memorial (16-2)

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (14-4)

3. Carleton Airport (16-1)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-5)

5. Saline (13-6)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (14-4)

7. Plymouth (12-7)

8. Dearborn Fordson (11-7)

9. Romulus (15-3)

10. Dearborn Henry Ford (12-4)