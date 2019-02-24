CLOSE

Dave Goricki previews the high school basketball state tournament with Edison's Rickea Jackson, Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff and New Haven's Romeo Weems. The Detroit News

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 24, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (17-1, Division 2)

2. Southfield A&T (16-1, Division 1)

3. Birmingham Marian (17-1, Division 1)

4. East Lansing (18-1, Division 1)

5. Wayne Memorial (16-2, Division 1)

6. Midland Dow (17-1, Division 1)

7. Saginaw Heritage (16-2, Division 1)

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (16-1, Division 3)

9. DeWitt (17-2, Division1)

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-1, Division 4)

11. St. Ignace (19-0, Division 4)

12. Chelsea (19-0, Division 2)

13. Grand Haven (15-3, Division 1)

14. Walled Lake Western (18-1, Division 1)

15. Muskegon (14-4, Division 1)

16. Kingsley (16-3, Division 2)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-4, Division 1)

18. Grosse Pointe North (17-2, Division 1)

19. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-4, Division 2)

T20. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

T20. Brighton (18-1, Division 1)

Birmingham Marian 48, Dearborn Divine Child 34
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) dribbles against Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) during second-half action at the Catholic League Detroit A-B Division Girls Basketball Championship at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019. Marian won the game, 48-34.
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) dribbles against Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) during second-half action at the Catholic League Detroit A-B Division Girls Basketball Championship at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019. Marian won, 48-34. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) lays up the ball while being guarded by Marian's Olivia Moore(12).
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) lays up the ball while being guarded by Marian's Olivia Moore (12).   Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian head coach Mary Cicerone encourages her players.
Buy Photo
Marian head coach Mary Cicerone encourages her players. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney can't believe an official's call.
Buy Photo
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney can't believe an official's call. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) drives around a teammate.
Buy Photo
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) drives around a teammate. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) looks to pass against Marian's Faith Giltner(3).
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) looks to pass against Marian's Faith Giltner(3). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) drives against Marian's Faith Giltner(3).
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) drives against Marian's Faith Giltner(3). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) and teammate Lauren Licari(23) can't find the handle against Divine Child's Makayla Rybak(20).
Buy Photo
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) and teammate Lauren Licari(23) can't find the handle against Divine Child's Makayla Rybak(20). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against a host of Marian defenders.
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against a host of Marian defenders. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) and Marian's Sara Sylvester(4) fight for the ball.
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) and Marian's Sara Sylvester(4) fight for the ball. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian's Faith Giltner(3) looks to pass while being guarded by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti(22).
Buy Photo
Marian's Faith Giltner(3) looks to pass while being guarded by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti(22). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24).
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24) drives against Divine Child's Ellie Reppen(33).
Buy Photo
Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24) drives against Divine Child's Ellie Reppen(33). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) is guarded by Marian's Anna Herberholz(21).
Buy Photo
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) is guarded by Marian's Anna Herberholz(21). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marian poses for their team photo.
Buy Photo
Marian poses for their team photo. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Detroit

    1. Detroit Edision (17-1)

    2. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

    3. Detroit King (14-2)

    4. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

    5. Detroit Renaissance (12-6)

    6. Detroit East English (13-2)

    7. Detroit Osborn (9-5)

    8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

    9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

    10. Detroit Western (6-5)

    North

    1. Southfield A&T (16-1)

    2. Birmingham Marian (17-1)

    3. Walled Lake Western (18-1)

    4. Brighton (18-1)

    5. Hartland (15-3)

    6. Royal Oak (18-1)

    7. Farmington Hills Mercy (13-5)

    8. West Bloomfield (16-1)

    9. Auburn Hills Avondale (16-2)

    10.  Walled Lake Central (14-5)

    East

    1. Grosse Pointe North (17-2)

    2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-4)

    3. New Haven (16-2)

    4. Port Huron Northern (12-8)

    5. Warren Cousino (10-8)

    6. Utica Eisenhower (12-7)

    7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-5)

    8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (14-4)

    9. Roseville (15-4)

    T10.  Romeo (12-6)

    T10. L’Anse Creuse North (14-5)

    West

    1. Wayne Memorial (16-2)

    2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (14-4)

    3. Carleton Airport (16-1)

    4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-5)

    5. Saline (13-6)  

    6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (14-4)

    7. Plymouth (12-7)

    8. Dearborn Fordson (11-7)

    9.  Romulus (15-3)

    10. Dearborn Henry Ford (12-4)  

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11