Allen Park — A pro bowler for five years, Kris Prather entered Wednesday night with 45 career tournament cashes. He ended Wednesday night with 46 — and his first championship.

Prather, of Plainfield, Ill., rolled a 200 in the PBA Scorpion Championship title match at Thunderbowl Lanes, to edge BJ Moore (190) of Greensburg, Pa.

Prather, 27, had three previous third-place finishes, his best for this week's World Series of Bowling X breakthrough in Metro Detroit.

It didn't look great early, when in the sixth frame of the final, he left a 4-10 split. It was one of many splits that surfaced throughout the night on tough lane conditions.

But he rebounded and got the job done.

“Even though I wasn’t winning, I was fortunate to achieve small breakthroughs in my game over the past 18 months,” Prather told PBA.com. “That was a good thing because I didn’t want to go backwards. I could still find something positive to take away from those (top five) finishes even though I didn’t win.”

Prather beat fan favorite, wild-hair Kyle Troup, 222-208, in his first match in the stepladder finals, then Saginaw Valley State alum Bill O'Neill, 198-190, in the semifinal.

Prather earned a $20,000 winner's check, nearly doubling in season earnings.

The Scorpion Championship was the third of four tournaments this week in Allen Park. The last one, the World Championship, will have its finals Thursday night, starting at 8 on Fox Sports 1. It's a major championship, and all eyes will be on Jason Belmonte, who earned his 20th career victory Tuesday in Allen Park. He has 10 major championships, tied for most all-time.

There also is a team event, the U.S. vs. The World, that will air Friday on tape delay.

