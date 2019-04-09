Reyna Frost and Presley Hudson will watch the WNBA Draft on Wednesday night. (Photo: Cody Scanlan, CM Life)

Reyna Frost and Presley Hudson enjoyed epic basketball careers at Central Michigan.

Now, they're about to find out if their basketball days will keep on rolling, as both are candidates to be selected in the WNBA Draft, set for Wednesday night.

Hudson became Central Michigan's all-time leading scorer (men's or women's) and all-time assist leader (passing current Michigan State women's coach Suzy Merchant), and then gave herself some national notoriety last week in Minneapolis, where she made 77 out of 100 3-pointers to win the 3-Point Championship ahead of the Final Four.

Frost set the Mid-American Conference record for rebounds and set a single-season program record for points during her senior season, in which was MAC player of the year and earned Associated Press All-America honorable mention recognition.

Roommates and best friends in Mount Pleasant, Frost and Hudson combined to go 100-33 in their Central Michigan tenure, which included back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament and a spot in the Sweet 16 two years ago.

Both participated in the WNBA Combine on Friday in Tampa, Fla., site of the women's Final Four.

"The ideal situation, hopefully I'll play in the WNBA or play overseas," Hudson, a three-time first-team All-MAC pick, recently told The News. "I just kind of want to play as long as my body will let me, as long as I can without hurting too much."

After her playing days, Hudson wants to get into coaching, like two of her idols, Central Michigan coach Sue Guevara and her father, Mike Hudson, the head boys basketball coach at her alma mater, Wayland.

Hudson is a 5-foot-6 guard, undersized at her position — which could make it tough to catch on with a spot in the WNBA. Both, she sure can shoot, as evidenced by her performance in the 3-Point Championship, which was carried live on ESPN and earned her a whole new following as ESPN personalities doted on her.

When one @MACSports 🐐is out there supporting another!



Congrats @hudsonpresley3 on your win in the Three-Point contest.



You and @cj_ball_is_LIfe made the MAC proud last night!#MACtionpic.twitter.com/VPYz1egbIi — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Frost, from Reese, Mich., is a 6-foot forward and an absolute rebounding machine — she had 29 double-doubles this season, and five times grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a game — which appears to make her the more likely of the candidates to hear her name called Wednesday.

After her playing days, she has visions of being an astronaut. But first, she'd like to soar in the pros.

"I'm pretty excited about that," Frost, who has been told she has a good chance to be drafted and if not at least signed during training camp, told reporters in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. "But we'll see if it happens."

Another local player who could be taken is Michigan State senior Jenna Allen, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this past season for the Spartans. She helped them reach three NCAA Tournaments.

The WNBA Draft is three rounds, with 12 picks per round. The first round will be on ESPN, starting at 7. The second and third rounds are on ESPNU, starting at 8. Frost and Hudson, no doubt, will watch together.

The last Michigan collegiate player taken in the WNBA Draft was Michigan State's Tori Jankoska, by the Chicago Sky in the first round of the 2017 draft. Michigan State's Aerial Powers went fifth overall, to the Dallas Wings, in 2016. The only Central Michigan player taken in the draft was Detroiter Crystal Bradford, who went seventh overall to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015.

2019 WNBA Draft

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: First round on ESPN, starting at 7; second and third rounds on ESPNU, starting at 8

Local draft candidates: Central Michigan's Reyna Frost, Presley Hudson; Michigan State's Jenna Allen

