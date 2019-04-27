Detroit Cass Tech product and Ohio State standout Mike Weber was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round. (Photo: Paul Vernon, AP)

Mike Weber waited and waited and waited, but finally got his name called five hours into the final day of the NFL Draft Saturday evening, getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 218 overall pick or the fourth pick of the seventh and final round.

Weber, who was The News Dream Team running back during his senior year with Detroit Cass Tech, will join former Ohio State teammate Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys’ backfield.

Weber, who originally committed to Michigan before opting to attend and play at Ohio State, had 2,757 career rushing yards and 24 TDs during his three-year career with the Buckeyes.

