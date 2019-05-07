LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness, ending any chance this year at another Triple Crown.

Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the long-shot winner of horse racing’s biggest event is no longer being considered to run in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Country House was elevated to the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding other horses.

Country House’s absence at the Preakness means there won’t be a third Triple Crown winner in five years.

Bob Baffert-trained Justify and American Pharoah have each won it since 2015.

The Daily Racing Form was first to report that Country House was not running in the Preakness, citing trainer Bill Mott, who said the horse developed a cough and was “acting like he’s going to get sick.” Riley Mott, Bill Mott’s son, did not provide details to the AP about any possible illness.

Country Horse is the first Kentucky Derby winner not to enter the Preakness since Grindstone in 1996. Grindstone, who was found to have bone chips in one of his knees, was the first Kentucky Derby winner to be retired immediately after that race since Bubbling Over in 1926.

Country House joins Maximum Security in skipping the Preakness.

Country House wins wild Kentucky Derby
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House, left, Tyler Gaffalione riding War of Will and John Velazquez riding Code of Honor, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House, left, Tyler Gaffalione riding War of Will and John Velazquez riding Code of Honor, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Flavien Prat on Country House, front left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, second from right.
Flavien Prat on Country House, front left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, second from right. John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House.
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House.
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House.Derby.
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House.Derby. Matt Slocum, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House, left.
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House, left. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security and celebrates after crossing the finish line.
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security and celebrates after crossing the finish line. Gregory payan, AP
Fullscreen
Flavien Prat hugs Country House after winning the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Flavien Prat hugs Country House after winning the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Flavien Prat celebrates after riding Country House to victory.
Flavien Prat celebrates after riding Country House to victory. John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Flavien Prat, jockey of Country House, reacts after hearing the result of an objection against Maximum Security.
Flavien Prat, jockey of Country House, reacts after hearing the result of an objection against Maximum Security. Gregory Payan, AP
Fullscreen
Horses complete Turn One during the Kentucky Derby.
Horses complete Turn One during the Kentucky Derby. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Maximum Security is walked off the track after being disqualified.
Maximum Security is walked off the track after being disqualified. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
A fan is seen in the rain at Churchill Downs.
A fan is seen in the rain at Churchill Downs. Gregory Payan, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The 1 3/16-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. Maximum Security owner Gary West didn’t want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.

    West on Monday appealed the decision to disqualify the horse from the Derby, which was quickly rejected by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission because the stewards’ decision isn’t subject to appeal.

    Country House was 65-1 to win the Derby, the second-longest odds in the 145-year history of the race. It was the first time the horse who crossed the finish line first was not declared the winner.

    The third jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 8.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE