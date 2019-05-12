NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Michigan's Caitlin Muir (1) and Lilly Grass (10) celebrate with Molly Garrett (23) after her goal off the opening tip in the first half. NCAA first round game between the University of Michigan and Jacksonville University in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 10, 2019.
Michigan's Caitlin Muir (1) and Lilly Grass (10) celebrate with Molly Garrett (23) after her goal off the opening tip in the first half of Friday's NCAA first-round game against Jacksonville University in Ann Arbor. Michigan won, 13-9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Caitlin Muir escapes from Jacksonville's Erica Beal and heads up field in the first half.
Michigan's Caitlin Muir escapes from Jacksonville's Erica Beal and heads upfield in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Molly Garrett gets a stick to the neck by Jacksonville's Beth Cornelius in the first half.
Michigan's Molly Garrett gets a stick to the neck by Jacksonville's Beth Cornelius in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lilly Grass works in front of the net and puts in a goal in the first half.
Michigan's Lilly Grass works in front of the net and puts in a goal in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Molly Garrett works behind the net in the first half.
Michigan's Molly Garrett works behind the net in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chandler Kirby puts a shot on Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett in the first half.
Michigan's Chandler Kirby puts a shot on Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Adriana Pendino and Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett battle in front of the goal in the first half.
Michigan's Adriana Pendino and Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett battle in front of the goal in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Molly Garrett works around Jacksonville's Casey Sullivan and puts in a goal in the second half.
Michigan's Molly Garrett works around Jacksonville's Casey Sullivan and puts in a goal in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Molly Garrett works in front of the net in the second half.
Michigan's Molly Garrett works in front of the net in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Mira Shane makes a save in the second half.
Michigan's Mira Shane makes a save in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Madison Richardson brings the ball upfield in the first half.
Michigan's Madison Richardson brings the ball upfield in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Nadine Stewart brings the ball up field in the first half.
Michigan's Nadine Stewart brings the ball upfield in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chandler Kirby and Molly Garrett celebrate a goal by Garrett in the first half.
Michigan's Chandler Kirby and Molly Garrett celebrate a goal by Garrett in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Caitlin Muir brings the ball up field in the first half.
Michigan's Caitlin Muir brings the ball up field in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Nadine Stewart brings the ball up field against Jacksonville's Molly Brock in the first half.
Michigan's Nadine Stewart brings the ball upfield against Jacksonville's Molly Brock in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lilly Gras looks for an open teammate in the first half.
Michigan's Lilly Grass looks for an open teammate in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett and teammate Maddie Sturgell battle with Michigan's Nadine Stewart in the second half.
Jacksonville goalie Sharn Muffett and teammate Maddie Sturgell battle with Michigan's Nadine Stewart in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sydney Whitaker smiles as she passes the ball to teammate Caitlin Muir in the second half.
Michigan's Sydney Whitaker smiles as she passes the ball to teammate Caitlin Muir in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jacksonville's Casey Sullivan and Michigan's Chandler Kirby in the second half.
Jacksonville's Casey Sullivan and Michigan's Chandler Kirby in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor -- Even though a trip to the NCAA quarterfinals never materialized, Michigan women's lacrosse accomplished a lot in its sixth season.

    Only a year ago, Michigan had never had a winning season and only had one win over a ranked opponent under its belt.

    Now Michigan is emblematic of a sport that is outgrowing its East Coast roots and expanding to a level of serious national competition.

    Denver beat Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 9-5, in Ann Arbor on Sunday at Michigan's new dedicated lacrosse stadium, but behind the disappointing result is a program on the rise.

    The highlights are many for Michigan in 2019. The program experienced its first winning season (16-4), first NCAA tournament appearance, first NCAA tournament win (over Jacksonville in the first round), won more than two Big Ten games for the first time ever and achieved the No. 8 overall seed in the big dance, accomplishments that won't be erased by one loss, no matter the stage.

    On Sunday, Michigan had no answer for Denver's Quintin Hoch-Bullen. The sophomore attack sliced through the home team's defense on multiple occasions, scoring five goals. Her tally with 6:26 left made the game 8-3 for Denver, essentially ending Michigan's season.

    Junior midfielder Molly Garrett led Michigan with two goals.

    Defense reigned over the first quarter of the game. The first two goals weren't scored until there was 12:12 and 8:55 left in the first half, both by Denver.

    Sophomore attack Caitlin Muir answered right back for Michigan, sneaking the ball past Denver goalie Carson Gregg on a tough angle.

    The first half ended with Denver up, 3-1. Michigan struggled on offense, generating only eight shots to Denver's 13, with its lone goal of the first frame coming on a low-percentage shot.

    Michigan beat Denver on the road, 12-10, earlier in the season.

     

     

