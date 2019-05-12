Ann Arbor -- Even though a trip to the NCAA quarterfinals never materialized, Michigan women's lacrosse accomplished a lot in its sixth season.

Only a year ago, Michigan had never had a winning season and only had one win over a ranked opponent under its belt.

Molly Garrett (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Now Michigan is emblematic of a sport that is outgrowing its East Coast roots and expanding to a level of serious national competition.

Denver beat Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 9-5, in Ann Arbor on Sunday at Michigan's new dedicated lacrosse stadium, but behind the disappointing result is a program on the rise.

The highlights are many for Michigan in 2019. The program experienced its first winning season (16-4), first NCAA tournament appearance, first NCAA tournament win (over Jacksonville in the first round), won more than two Big Ten games for the first time ever and achieved the No. 8 overall seed in the big dance, accomplishments that won't be erased by one loss, no matter the stage.

On Sunday, Michigan had no answer for Denver's Quintin Hoch-Bullen. The sophomore attack sliced through the home team's defense on multiple occasions, scoring five goals. Her tally with 6:26 left made the game 8-3 for Denver, essentially ending Michigan's season.

Junior midfielder Molly Garrett led Michigan with two goals.

Defense reigned over the first quarter of the game. The first two goals weren't scored until there was 12:12 and 8:55 left in the first half, both by Denver.

Sophomore attack Caitlin Muir answered right back for Michigan, sneaking the ball past Denver goalie Carson Gregg on a tough angle.

The first half ended with Denver up, 3-1. Michigan struggled on offense, generating only eight shots to Denver's 13, with its lone goal of the first frame coming on a low-percentage shot.

Michigan beat Denver on the road, 12-10, earlier in the season.