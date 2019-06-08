Lake Orion's boys golf team won its first state championship on Saturday afternoon at The Fortress in Frankenmuth with a commanding victory over runner-up Grosse Pointe South.

With a two-day score of 606, Lake Orion finished 11 strokes ahead of South and 15 ahead of third-place Rockford.

The cherry on top for Lake Orion came in the form of Justin Sui's individual title, which came after two playoff holes over South's Coalter Smith. Before the playoff holes, Sui and Smith shot 71s on Friday and 70s on Saturday for a two-day score of 141.

Lake Orion's Drew Coble finished fourth overall, shooting 145.

Rounding out Lake Orion's scoring was Andrew Remer (159), Zach Hay (161) and Andres Navarro (173).

Lake Orion is coached by Monty Gallaher.

Grosse Pointe South's Tommy Sullivan (145), Hartland's Bryce Brief (147), Brighton's Davis Codd (147), Birmingham Brother Rice's Johnny Melstrom (150) and Detroit Catholic Central's Carter Cojei (151) each finished in the top-ten.

Division 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern won its second state golf championship, finishing eight strokes ahead of its closest competition.

Northern scored a 620 with the help of Andrew Kolar's 150 and Noah Kolar's 151.

Ada Forest Hills Eastern finished in second with 628 and DeWitt was third with 634.

Brad Smithson took home the individual title for Eastern, shooting a 141 to get a four-shot victory over DeWitt's Charlie DeLong.

Division 3

Grand Rapids NorthPointe secured its second consecutive Division 3 title with a slim, three shot win over Big Rapids.

NorthPointe was led by Erik Fahlen's 146, and Hanover-Horton's Jack Brockie took home the individual title with a 142.

Grosse Ile finished third with 664.

Division 4

Kalamazoo Hackett laid claim to its fifth title and fourth out of the last 11 in Division 4.

Thanks to Will Verduzco's 156, Hackett (652 strokes) outdueled Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (663 strokes) and Leland (677 strokes) to take it's first golf championship since 2013.

The individual title was captured by Clarkston Everest's Mitch Lowney, who beat Clinton's Austin Fauser and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart's Michael Zanoni by one stroke.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.