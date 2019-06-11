Claressa Shields defeated Christina Hammer in her last fight. (Photo: Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Claressa Shields is getting back in the ring, and this time she'll feel right at home.

Shields, the middleweight world champion from Flint, announced Tuesday a fight for Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint. Shields will face former world champion Ivana Habazin in the bout broadcast on Showtime.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. June 20 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

“It’s hard to even put into words how excited I am to be returning home as undisputed champion and fighting in front of all my fans in Flint,” Shields said in a statement. “And having the opportunity to become world champion in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history will make Aug.17 a night I will cherish forever.

"It’s another big step forward in lifting women’s boxing on the road to equality.”

At sake will be the vacant WBO junior middleweight title and the vacant WBC women's diamond super welterweight championship.—

Shields, 24, who is 9-0 with two knockouts, is coming off a dominant victory over Christina Hammer in April in Atlantic City, N.J.

This will be her sixth time headlining a Showtime card.

Habazin, 29, is 20-3 with seven knockouts, and is from Zagreb, Croatia. She his the top-ranked boxer at 154 pounds. This will be her United States debut.

“I’m actually a big fan of Claressa," Habazin said in a statement. "She made history for women’s boxing and will be a great opponent for me. She’s very confident in herself, she’s aggressive, she can move, she has speed and good defense. But I have all of this too, and I can punch. I can’t wait to see what she is made of. They said her fight against Hammer was the biggest of all time, but I think this one will be the greatest ever.”

Shields was the first American boxer ever to win consecutive Olympic gold medals, in 2012 and 2016. She turned pro after the 2016 Games.

“Without question, Claressa Shields is the face of women’s boxing and we’re excited to present yet another historic milestone in her career as she looks to capture a third division championship in record time,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer of "Showtime Boxing: Special Edition."

"From the amateurs to the pros, Claressa has faced the best opposition available and won every test in dominant fashion."

The evening's undercard will be announced at a later date.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984