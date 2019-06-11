Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Among the world's top 100 highest-paid athletes for 2019, four of them are professionals playing in Detroit, according to Forbes' annual rankings released this week.

Pistons big man Blake Griffin is tops among the locals, at No. 31 overall, earning $39.1 million total — $32.1 million in salary and $7 million in endorsements.

Griffin in followed by new Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (57th; $30.2 million), Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (63rd; $29.2 million) and Pistons big man Andre Drummond (87th; $26.4 million).

If you're wondering why Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't on the list, despite an average annual salary of $27 million, much of his huge deal was frontloaded.

The top five on the list are Lionel Messi ($127 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million), Neymar ($105 million), Canelo Alvarez ($94 million) and Roger Federer ($93.4 million).

Meanwhile, there are four ex-Tigers on the Forbes list: David Price (50th; $31.7 million), Justin Verlander (61st; $29.5 million), Yoenis Cespedes (62nd; $29.4 million) and J.D. Martinez (94th; $25.6 million).

You can check out the complete top 100 HERE.