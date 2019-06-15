O.J. Simpson in his Las Vegas area home. (Photo: Uncredit, AP)

The "Juice" is loose again.

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter three days after the 25th anniversary of his ex-wife’s death and two days before the anniversary of the infamous Ford Bronco chase along a California freeway. The former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner posted his first tweet with a video of him saying he has “a little getting even to do."

Simpson went on to explain he’d be posting his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything.” He adopted the handle @TheRealOJ32.

The move sparked a social media frenzy. Simpson’s account quickly gained more than 195,000 followers and his name was one trending on Twitter.

Simpson, 71, was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The two were found dead in Los Angeles on June 13, 1994, and Simpson’s subsequent trial created a media frenzy that spawned countless books, documentaries and TV dramas.

In 2007, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted and sentenced in December 2008 to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released from prison on parole in October 2017.