Jack White and the Warstic Woodmen play the Detroit Stars sandlot style
The team photo after the sandlot style baseball game between the Warstic Woodmen and the Detroit Stars at Hamtramck Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. on July 11, 2019. Jack White has donated $10,000 towards the renovation and restoration of the stadium, once home to the Detroit Stars Negro League team. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White gets a hit during the game which was free to people but donations towards fixing up the field and stadium were encouraged. Jack White has donated $10,000 towards the renovation and restoration of the stadium, once home to the Detroit Stars Negro League team. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ron Teasley, 92, of Detroit, who played in the Negro League, about to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White, right, chats with Vanessa Rose, 36, of Royal Oak, granddaughter of Norman "Turkey" Stearnes, after she reaches first base. Stearnes, a Hall of Famer, played 11 seasons for the Detroit Stars Negro League team. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs is sent home to score. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nathan Moore of Detroit pitches for the Stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White after getting the out at first on Stars' Lou Setzler, 32, of Detroit, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lou Setzler, 32, of Detroit chases Warstic's Cameron Monger, left, during a run down. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tony Paris of Hamtramck and Lou Setzler, 32, of Detroit react after a successful run down getting the out on the Warstic baserunner. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White, right, prepares to bat. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Standing at right, from right, Tristan Presley, 17, Reegan Saunders, 18, and Lauren Maiz, 17, all of Northville watch during the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Julia Timmons of the Warstic Woodmen ducks under a high pitch. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White bats during the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Pete Celina laughs at a comment by Ron Teasley, 92, of Detroit, who played in the Negro League, talking with Ike Blessitt who played with the '68 Tigers, during the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tour manager Lalo Medina walks off the field with Teresa Gillis, Jack White's mother, during the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Robert Bradley sings during a break in the action. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People react while Robert Bradley, left, sings during a break in the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Warstic's Cameron Monger slides safely into home. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People check out the stands of Historic Hamtramck Stadium during a sandlot style baseball game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White, right, talks with musician, Dean Fertita, left, during the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Event organizer Dave Mesrey with the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium makes a throw to first base. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White, right with long hair, high fives Stars' Rod Beard, left, of The Detroit News and Jean-Claude Lewis after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The team photo after the sandlot style baseball game between the Warstic Woodmen and the Detroit Stars at Hamtramck Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. on July 11, 2019. Jack White has donated $10,000 towards the renovation and restoration of the stadium, once home to the Detroit Stars Negro League team. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Adonis Ventura gives a thumbs up getting a photo taken with Jack White, right, after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Hamtramck — Detroit rock star Jack White and his Warstic Woodmen headlined a sandlot-style charity baseball game on Thursday at Hamtramck Stadium, the former home of the Negro League Detroit Stars, to benefit the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium. Hundreds of fans showed up to support the event.

    White, a Detroit native and avid baseball fan best known for fronting legendary Detroit garage-rock band the White Stripes, is part owner of Warstic, a Dallas-based sporting goods company founded by former professional baseball player Ben Jenkins.

    White is currently on tour with his band the Raconteurs and played a charity match against a local team of "all-stars" to help raise funds for the restoration of Hamtramck Stadium, one of the few remaining major Negro League ballparks in America. Earlier this year, White kick-started a crowdfunding campaign to help restore the playing field.

    With the No. 1 album in the country last week, White and the Raconteurs will kick off their American tour this weekend with two shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

    Located near the border of Detroit in the diverse city of Hamtramck, Michigan, Hamtramck Stadium hosted many Negro League legends over the years, including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, and Detroit's own Norman "Turkey" Stearnes.

    Stearnes' daughters, Joyce Thompson and Rosilyn Brown, sang the national anthem prior to the game, and Detroit's Robert Bradley sang his original composition, "Born in America," during the seventh-inning stretch.

    Former Detroit Tiger and Hamtramck native Ike Blessitt was on hand for the pregame ceremonies, and Stearnes' granddaughter Vanessa Ivy Rose started in center field for the home team.

    White was joined on the field Thursday by Warstic founder and former Philadelphia Phillies farmhand Ben Jenkins, Raconteurs bandmate Brendan Benson, and a host of other friends and bandmates, including Tori Kinsler, whose brother Ian Kinsler played for the Detroit Tigers (2014–17) and who is part owner of Warstic, along with Jenkins and White.

