Detroit Dark Angels playing Saturday for Women’s Football Alliance title
The Detroit Dark Angels will be playing Saturday for Michigan’s first women’s football championship since 2007.
The Detroit News
Published 2:34 p.m. ET July 12, 2019
The Dark Angels (8-2) will play the St. Louis Slam (10-0) for the Division 2 title at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.
Coached by Keith Thomas of Troy, the Dark Angels topped the Pittsburgh Passion 34-33 in overtime to reach the Women's Football Alliance finals, overcoming a 21-7 deficit in the semifinal.
More: Dark Angels bond, revive championship spirit in Detroit women's football
The Slam have won two of the last three Division 2 national titles.
Michigan used to be home to a women’s football dynasty, as the former Detroit Demolition won five national championships in six years before disbanding in 2009.
The game can be streamed live at wfaprofootball.com.
