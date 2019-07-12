Detroit Dark Angels of the Women’s Football Alliance
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Dark Angels co-captain and defensive back Clarissa Tullis, of Detroit, adjusts extra padding before putting on her shoulder pads.
Buy Photo
Detroit Dark Angels co-captain and defensive back Clarissa Tullis, of Detroit, adjusts extra padding before putting on her shoulder pads. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wide receiver / slot back Tiera Sticks tries to calm down her son, King Hill III, both of Detroit, by giving him Cheetos. He stops crying when she gives him a football.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver / slot back Tiera Sticks tries to calm down her son, King Hill III, both of Detroit, by giving him Cheetos. He stops crying when she gives him a football. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Co-captain Jacquie Bennington, of Romulus, puts on her shoes before practice.
Buy Photo
Co-captain Jacquie Bennington, of Romulus, puts on her shoes before practice. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle and center Sherita Bennett, of Detroit, puts on her shoulder pads.
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle and center Sherita Bennett, of Detroit, puts on her shoulder pads. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Quarterback Maggie Hudkins, of Flint, warms up.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Maggie Hudkins, of Flint, warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle and center Sherita Bennett, of Detroit, catches the ball during defensive ball-handling drills.
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle and center Sherita Bennett, of Detroit, catches the ball during defensive ball-handling drills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tiera Sticks, of Detroit, tries to tackle Nicole Guzman, of St. Clair Shores.
Buy Photo
Tiera Sticks, of Detroit, tries to tackle Nicole Guzman, of St. Clair Shores. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Quarterback Maggie Hudkins, of Flint, warms up.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Maggie Hudkins, of Flint, warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, hauls in the pass while being defended by Keontay Carter, of Harper Woods.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, hauls in the pass while being defended by Keontay Carter, of Harper Woods. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas, of Troy, talks with his team after warmups.
Buy Photo
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas, of Troy, talks with his team after warmups. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas tells his team to think about winning.
Buy Photo
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas tells his team to think about winning. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Linebacker Dallas Stover, of Lincoln Park, adjusts her shoulder pads during the team meeting.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Dallas Stover, of Lincoln Park, adjusts her shoulder pads during the team meeting. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Dark Angels fire up each other in the team huddle at the beginning of practice.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Dark Angels fire up each other in the team huddle at the beginning of practice. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kicker and defensive back Kaci Cunnington, of Howell, kicks the football deep downfield during practice.
Buy Photo
Kicker and defensive back Kaci Cunnington, of Howell, kicks the football deep downfield during practice. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, turns on the afterburners during practice.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, turns on the afterburners during practice. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas talks with wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, and other players during practice.
Buy Photo
Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas talks with wide receiver Danyelle Kerse, of Taylor, and other players during practice. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Dark Angels will be playing Saturday for Michigan’s first women’s football championship since 2007.

    The Dark Angels (8-2) will play the St. Louis Slam (10-0) for the Division 2 title at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.

    Coached by Keith Thomas of Troy, the Dark Angels topped the Pittsburgh Passion 34-33 in overtime to reach the Women's Football Alliance finals, overcoming a 21-7 deficit in the semifinal.

    More: Dark Angels bond, revive championship spirit in Detroit women's football

    The Slam have won two of the last three Division 2 national titles.

    Michigan used to be home to a women’s football dynasty, as the former Detroit Demolition won five national championships in six years before disbanding in 2009.

    The game can be streamed live at wfaprofootball.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE