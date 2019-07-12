Buy Photo Detroit Dark Angels head coach Keith Thomas, of Troy, talks with his team during a practice earlier this season. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The Detroit Dark Angels will be playing Saturday for Michigan’s first women’s football championship since 2007.

The Dark Angels (8-2) will play the St. Louis Slam (10-0) for the Division 2 title at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.

Coached by Keith Thomas of Troy, the Dark Angels topped the Pittsburgh Passion 34-33 in overtime to reach the Women's Football Alliance finals, overcoming a 21-7 deficit in the semifinal.

The Slam have won two of the last three Division 2 national titles.

Michigan used to be home to a women’s football dynasty, as the former Detroit Demolition won five national championships in six years before disbanding in 2009.

The game can be streamed live at wfaprofootball.com.