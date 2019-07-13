Jermaine Franklin Jr. connects on a left to Jerry Forrest on Friday night. (Photo: Dave Mandel, Showtime)

Jermaine Franklin Jr. of Saginaw won a split-decision victory over Jerry Forrest on Friday night in Tacoma, Wash., in the heavyweight main event on Showtime.

Two of the judges scored the fight 97-93 for Franklin and a third judge had it 96-95 for Forrest.

“I didn’t think it was that close,” said Franklin, the 2014 national Golden Gloves champion who improved to 19-0. “I won more rounds. I think you could give him a couple rounds, but it wasn’t that close. Even when they said split decision I knew it wasn’t that close. I wasn’t worried.”

Franklin, 25, connected on 46.6 punches per round to Forrest's 38.2.

Forrest (25-3), who is from Newport News, Va., had won 18 consecutive matches entering the fight. He said he had the better fight.

“You heard the crowd,” said Forrest. “Look what the crowd thought. He missed a lot of shots, but he threw a lot of shots and they gave it to him. He was supposed to win.”