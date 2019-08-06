Claressa Shields will fight in Flint in October. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Claressa Shields is making good on that raincheck.

Shields, the top female boxer in the world, has set the new date for her next fight, set for her hometown. She will fight Saturday, Oct. 5, against former world champion Ivana Habazin at Dort Federel Events Center in Flint.

The fight had been scheduled for Aug. 17, but was postponed when Shields suffered a knee injury while training.

“I’m more excited than ever. I’m 100-percent recovered, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and fight in front of my hometown fans in Flint as undisputed champion of the world,” Shields said in a statement released Tuesday. “Having the opportunity to become world champion in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history will make October 5 a night I will cherish forever.

"It’s another big step in history, and giant step forward in lifting women’s boxing on the road to equality.”

Shields, 24, is the undisputed middleweight champion, and is 9-0 with two knocks as a pro, after winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Her last fight, she beat Christina Hammer in April in New Jersey.

Habazin is 20-3 with seven knockouts. She is 29, from Croatia and will be making her debut fighting in the United States.

The Oct. 5 fight will be on Showtime, starting at 9 p.m. No undercard has been announced.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, and start at $23.

