River Ridge, Louisiana's Peyton Spadoni, center, and teammates celebrate a 9-5 win in the United State Championship baseball game over Wailuku, Hawaii on Saturday at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Louisiana will play Curacao in Sunday's Little League World Series Championship game. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

South Williamsport, Pa. — Ryder Planchard’s pinch-hit single broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, and Louisiana beat Hawaii 9-5 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series title game.

Louisiana earned its first championship game appearance, while denying Hawaii a chance to defend the title a team from Honolulu won last year. This Hawaii club is from Maui, while Louisiana – representing the Southwest region – is from River Ridge.

Marshall Louque followed Ryder’s single with a two-run double off the wall in left, and Louisiana scored twice on passed balls to build a five-run lead.

Reece Roussel broke the LLWS record for hits in the tournament with his 15th, a two-run single in the sixth. Marshall then tripled to left, knocking in two more runs and giving Louisiana a 9-0 lead.

But Hawaii wasn’t done. The Maui club scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth before Louisiana shortstop Stan Wiltz ended the game with an unassisted double play.

Louisiana will take on Curacao on Sunday for the Little League World Series championship. This marks the first time two clubs from the elimination bracket have made the tournament final since the field was expanded to 16 teams in 2001.

Curacao teammates celebrate after catching the final out of a 5-4 win over Japan in the International Championship game Saturday at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

International final

Curacao 5, Japan 4: As soon as the ball came off his bat, Curley Martha pointed to the sky — he knew that one was gone.

Curley hit a two-run homer to center in the fifth inning and got the final 11 outs as a relief pitcher, helping Curacao beat Japan to advance to the Little League World Series title game.

Japan loaded the bases in the sixth but Curley got out of the jam after a wild pitch scored two runs and put the tying run at third base. Ryohei Ushikubo hit a line drive toward the left centerfield gap, but Keven Rosina made the catch.

"It was a little bit scary," Curacao manager Michelangelo Celestina said.

Curley and Shendrion Martinus combined to hold a Japan team that scored 32 runs in its first three games to four runs and five hits. Shendrion also contributed with his bat, providing a two-run double in the third.

The team from Willemstad fought back from a loss to South Korea last weekend, winning four straight games to reach the final on Sunday. Curacao will face either Hawaii or Louisiana at Lamade Stadium and aim for its second Little League title.

The Pabao Little League, with current Oakland Athletics infielder Jurickson Profar on its roster, won it in 2004.

Profar's youngest brother, Jurdrick, caught all six innings of Saturday's game and added a double and a pair of runs for Curacao.

Japan has won five Little League championships in this decade.

The Japanese team came from Chofu, with a population of 230,000 — larger than the entire island of Curacao, which has 162,000 residents.

"It feels like we are on the map again," Celestina said.

Competition to expand

The Little League World Series is getting bigger.

And a team from Cuba will be making the trip to the tournament no later than 2022 under an expanded format.

The expansion is set for 2021, bringing the number of teams at the Little League Baseball World Series from 16 to 20. Also, two teams will be added to the Softball World Series, raising that total to 12.

Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico are to gain direct entry to the LLWS on a rotating basis, with each having a chance two out of every three years. When those countries do not have direct entries, they will play through the Caribbean region, as they do now.

Cuba was eligible for the Little League World Series for the first time this year, but got knocked out of the Caribbean regional tournament. Little League President Stephen Keener said in a news conference that Cuba registered about 600 Little League teams in

“That’s very comparable to what we have in Panama and Puerto Rico,” Keener said.

The expansion will allow for two more U.S. teams every year. Those bids will come from two new regions: the Mountain Region will include Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada; the Metro Region will be made up of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Keener said the LLWS will keep its modified double-elimination format but will add a day of play because of the larger field.

Also, Little League announced a $15 million improvement project at its campuses in South Williamsport and Portland, Oregon. The work will help accommodate the expansion while improving parking, restrooms and gift shops.

Volunteer and Lamade stadiums will not undergo major changes, Keener said.

“We’re excited,” Keener said. “By shrinking a number of regions, we’re going to be giving kids in number of regions a greater opportunity to get to Williamsport.”