After the double-OT win over Army, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh explains why his team went for it twice on fourth down. The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Michigan caught pretty much everyone off guard with its fake punt late in the first quarter, even most of the Wolverines on the sideline.

Sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett, a high school quarterback in Georgia who completed 64 percent of his passes his senior year, made his first college pass, a 25-yarder, to freshman safety Daxton Hill on a fake punt.

The Wolverines, trailing 7-0 to Army, were stalled at the Michigan 47-yard line when the punting team came out. It was assessed a 5-yard penalty for a false start, making it fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 42 when the fake was called.

“On the false start, we saw what punt coverage they were in, what punt block they were in and called the alert for the next play,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Hill got Michigan to the Army 33 and with new life, the Wolverines reached the 6. A third-down pass to Nico Collins was incomplete, but Army was called for interference and that moved the ball to the 2. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet scored from there to tie the game.

“Loved it,” guard Ben Bredeson said of the fake punt. “Didn’t know it was coming. Surprised me, too.”

No challenge allowed

It appeared Michigan safety Josh Metellus scored on the next drive following the fake-punt when Army’s Kell Walker fumbled. Metellus recovered at the Army 21 and ran in for a touchdown.

But the officials said Metellus’ knee was down. Replays showed that was a missed call.

So why didn’t Harbaugh challenge?

“I was told I couldn’t challenge that,” he said.

Michigan 24, Army 21 (2OT)
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (#74) and the rest of the Wolverines storm the field after winning the game in the second overtime.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and the rest of the Wolverines storm the field after winning the game in the second overtime, 24-21, over Army on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan defensive players Jordan Glasgow (29), Ambry Thomas (1), tri-captain Khaleke Hudson (7), Kwity Paye (19) and Jordan Anthony (34) celebrate a fumble recovery in the second overtime to seal the 24-21 victory. Michigan defeats Army 24-21 in double overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Photos taken on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Michigan defensive players Jordan Glasgow (29), Ambry Thomas (1), Khaleke Hudson (7), Kwity Paye (19) and Jordan Anthony (34) celebrate a fumble recovery in the second overtime to seal the 24-21 victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) scoops up a fumble by Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. in the second overtime to end the game and seal a 24-21 Michigan victory. The fumble waw caused by Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) scoops up a fumble by Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. in the second overtime to end the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the second overtime to put the Wolverines up 24-21 and proved to be the game-winning points after Michigan's defense stop the Black Knights on their final possession.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the second overtime. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks the game winning field goal in the second overtime during the Wolverine's 24-21 win over Army at Michigan Stadium, September 7, 2019.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks the winning field goal in the second overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. runs for a touchdown during the first overtime.
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. runs for a touchdown during the first overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball for a touchdown to tie the game in the first overtime.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball for a touchdown to tie the game in the first overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army place kicker Cole Talley misses a field goal attempt that would have won the game late in the fourth quarter.
Army place kicker Cole Talley misses a field-goal attempt that would have won the game late in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) and Aidan Hutchinson (97) react after Army kicker Cole Talley missed a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) and Aidan Hutchinson (97) react after Army kicker Cole Talley missed a field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill turns upfield for a 20-yard return after intercepting a pass deep in the Wolverines' own end in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill turns upfield for a 20-yard return after intercepting a pass deep in the Wolverines' own end in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts as the Army Black Knight push their way deep into Michigan territory before a timely interception by Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill turned the tide.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts as Army pushes its way deep into Michigan territory before a timely interception by Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto a pass while under pressure from Army defensive back Jabari Moore during the second overtime.
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto a pass while under pressure from Army defensive back Jabari Moore during the second overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell picks up a first down during the Wolverines' fourth quarter scoring drive to tie the game.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell picks up a first down during the Wolverines' fourth-quarter scoring drive to tie the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown to tie the game 14-14 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown to tie the game at 14 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled by Army defensive back Jaylon McClinton in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled by Army defensive back Jaylon McClinton in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
West Point Cadet Justin Thomas celebrates after Army scored a touchdown in the first overtime.
West Point Cadet Justin Thomas celebrates after Army scored a touchdown in the first overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the Wolverines to the Army end of the field to listen to the West Point Alma Mater after the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the Wolverines to the Army end of the field to listen to the West Point Alma Mater after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army offensive lineman Peyton Reeder, left, and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. celebrate after Hopkins ran for a touchdown in the first overtime.
Army offensive lineman Peyton Reeder, left, and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. celebrate after Hopkins ran for a touchdown in the first overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is sacked by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche in the third quarter.
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is sacked by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Christian Turner runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Christian Turner runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army head coach Jeff Monken keeps an eye on the game in the fourth quarter.
Army head coach Jeff Monken keeps an eye on the game in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a defensive stop in the second overtime.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a defensive stop in the second overtime. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his players in the second quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his players in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet pushes in for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet pushes in for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Army running back Sandon McCoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Army running back Sandon McCoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell drops a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell drops a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus picks up a fumble in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus picks up a fumble in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at officials after a play was ruled dead in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at officials after a play was ruled dead in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is tackled in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is tackled in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon makes a catch for a first down late in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon makes a catch for a first down late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin misses a field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin misses a field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith in the first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the the ball for a turnover as he is tackled by Army linebacker Arik Smith first quarter. It was the first of two fumbles in the first quarter by Patterson. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan freshman Daxton Hill picks up a first down on a fake punt-pass play, which led to Michigan's first touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan freshman Daxton Hill picks up a first down on a fake punt-pass play, which led to Michigan's first touchdown in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
\Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black drops a pass from Shea Patterson near the goal line in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black drops a pass from Shea Patterson near the goal line in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black gets shoved out of bounds at the first down marker in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black gets shoved out of bounds at the first down marker in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws during pre-game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws during pre-game.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Army head coach Jeff Monken chats with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during pre-game warmups at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Army head coach Jeff Monken chats with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis runs pre-game warmups.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis runs pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis runs pre-game warmups.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis runs pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during pre-game warmups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game against the Army Black Knights in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Winged-helmeted police officers on motortcycles escort the team buses as they arrive at Michigan Stadium.
Winged-helmeted police officers on motorcycles escort the team buses as they arrive at Michigan Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and tri-captain Khaleke Hudson arrives at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan linebacker and tri-captain Khaleke Hudson arrives at Michigan Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil arrives at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil arrives at Michigan Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson gains some yardage on the ground in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson gains some yardage on the ground in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield blocks for Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the second quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield blocks for Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet picks up a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet picks up a first down in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet picks up a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet picks up a first down in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
One of four members of the ARMY's Black Daggers parachute team drops into the Big House before the game.
One of four members of the Army's Black Daggers parachute team drops into the Big House before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive back Josh Metellus (14) console quarterback Shea Patte
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive back Josh Metellus (14) console quarterback Shea Patterson. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson returns a kick in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson returns a kick in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Army cadets celebrate after the Black Knight's second touchdown to make 14-7.
Army cadets celebrate after the Black Knights' second touchdown to make it 14-7. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Army cadets do pushups in the endzone after their team scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0.
Army cadets do pushups in the endzone after their team scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Army coach Jeff Monken, congratulating him on a well-played game by his Black Knights after the Wolverines pulled out a 24-21 double-overtime win at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Army coach Jeff Monken, congratulating him on a well-played game by his Black Knights after the Wolverines pulled out a 24-21 double-overtime win at Michigan Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Going for it

    Michigan was 1-of-3 on fourth-down attempts, including two that came up short on runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet in the fourth quarter.

    With the game tied, 14-14, the Wolverines were fourth-and-2 at the Army 19 and opted to run Charbonnet rather than go for the field goal. Charbonnet lost four yards. On the second fourth-down attempt in the next series, Michigan needed two yards, but Charbonnet managed one.

    “Our analytics had it that the best thing to do if we got in that situation fourth-and-3 from that distance was to go for it and we didn’t convert, same with the second one,” Harbaugh said. “That was a fourth-and-2 and analytics told us to go for it and we didn’t make it again.”

    Honoring Army

    After the game, the Michigan players joined the Army players who were gathered in the corner end zone facing their fans. A “U-S-A” chant filled the stadium.

    “The fans got that going,” Bredeson said. “We felt it was the thing to do with the service academies to go sing their anthem with their fans after the game, so that was tradition to go over there with them.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

