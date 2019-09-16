LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

THURSDAY

8:20 Houston at Tulane, ESPN

8:20 Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL

FRIDAY

8 FIU at Louisiana Tech, CBSS

9 Utah at USC, FS1

9 Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2

SATURDAY

Noon LSU at Vanderbilt, SEC

Noon Michigan at Wisconsin, Fox

Noon UL-Monroe at Iowa State, FS1

Noon California at Ole Miss, ESPNU

Noon Boston College at Rutgers, BTN

Noon Michigan State at Northwestern, ABC

Noon Western Michigan at Syracuse, ACC

Noon Morgan State at Army, CBSS

Noon Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN2

Noon Tennessee at Florida, ESPN

Noon Connecticut at Indiana, BTN

3:30 Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, BTN

3:30 Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS

3:30 UCF at Pittsburgh,ESPN2

3:30 Washington at BYU, ESPN2

3:30 SMU at TCU, FS1

3:30 Temple at Buffalo, ESPNU

3:30 Wyoming at Tulsa, CBSS

3:30 South Alabama at UAB, NFL

3:30 Louisville at Florida State, ESPN

3:30 Appalachian State at North Carolina, ACC

4 Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.), ACC

4 Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC

4 South Carolina atMissouri, SEC

7 Oregon at Sanford, ESPN

7 Old Dominionat Virginia, ESPN2

7 Baylor at Rice, CBSS

7 Ball State at North Carolina State, ESPNU

7:30 Charlotte at Clemson, ACC

7:30 Oklahoma State at Texas, ABC

7:30 San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC

8 Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS

8 Nebraska at Illinois, BTN

10 Colorado at Arizona State, PAC

10:15 Toledo at Colorado State, ESPN2

10:30 UCLA at Washington State, ESPN

10:30 Utah State at San Diego State, CBSS

SUNDAY

1 Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS

1 Detroit at Philadelphia, Fox

4:25 New Orleans at Seattle, CBS

8:20 L.A. Rams at Cleveland, NBC

MONDAY

8 Chicago at Washington, ESPN

Subject to change

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE