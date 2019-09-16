THURSDAY
8:20 Houston at Tulane, ESPN
8:20 Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL
FRIDAY
8 FIU at Louisiana Tech, CBSS
9 Utah at USC, FS1
9 Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2
SATURDAY
Noon LSU at Vanderbilt, SEC
Noon Michigan at Wisconsin, Fox
Noon UL-Monroe at Iowa State, FS1
Noon California at Ole Miss, ESPNU
Noon Boston College at Rutgers, BTN
Noon Michigan State at Northwestern, ABC
Noon Western Michigan at Syracuse, ACC
Noon Morgan State at Army, CBSS
Noon Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN2
Noon Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
Noon Connecticut at Indiana, BTN
3:30 Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, BTN
3:30 Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS
3:30 UCF at Pittsburgh,ESPN2
3:30 Washington at BYU, ESPN2
3:30 SMU at TCU, FS1
3:30 Temple at Buffalo, ESPNU
3:30 Wyoming at Tulsa, CBSS
3:30 South Alabama at UAB, NFL
3:30 Louisville at Florida State, ESPN
3:30 Appalachian State at North Carolina, ACC
4 Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.), ACC
4 Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC
4 South Carolina atMissouri, SEC
7 Oregon at Sanford, ESPN
7 Old Dominionat Virginia, ESPN2
7 Baylor at Rice, CBSS
7 Ball State at North Carolina State, ESPNU
7:30 Charlotte at Clemson, ACC
7:30 Oklahoma State at Texas, ABC
7:30 San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC
8 Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS
8 Nebraska at Illinois, BTN
10 Colorado at Arizona State, PAC
10:15 Toledo at Colorado State, ESPN2
10:30 UCLA at Washington State, ESPN
10:30 Utah State at San Diego State, CBSS
SUNDAY
1 Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS
1 Detroit at Philadelphia, Fox
4:25 New Orleans at Seattle, CBS
8:20 L.A. Rams at Cleveland, NBC
MONDAY
8 Chicago at Washington, ESPN
Subject to change
