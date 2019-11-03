Des Linden (Photo: Getty Images)

New York – Des Linden of Charlevoix, Michigan, finished sixth in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, the best performance by an American woman.

Linden, 36, who won the 2018 Boston Marathon, finished the race in 2:26:46.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany, also of Kenya, to win the women’s title in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2:22:38, seven seconds off the course record.

The 25-year-old Jepkosgei holds the world record in the half-marathon but had never run this distance. She pulled away from countrymate Keitany with about three miles to go. Keitany collapsed after finishing 53 seconds later.

Jepkosgei is the youngest winner in New York since 25-year-old Margaret Okayo in 2001. She also won the New York City Half-Marathon in March and is the first runner to win both events.

Men’s race

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won his second men’s title in three years, crossing the finish at 2:08:13.

He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.

The 26-year-old Kamworor finished third last year after winning in 2017. He was greeted at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-2 hour marathon last month – a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn’t qualify for the record books.

Kamworor, also the world record holder in the half-marathon, is the 10th multi-time winner.

The top American man was Jared Ward of Provo, Utah, sixth in 2:10:45.

Defending men’s champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course. It was 45 degrees at the start of the men’s race, ideal for marathoning.