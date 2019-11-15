Buy Photo Claressa Shields (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The fight between middleweight world champion Claressa Shields of Flint and Ivana Habazin has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, it was announced Friday.

The fight will take place at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., and will be televised by Showtime.

Shields and Habazin will fight for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound world titles.

Shields and Habazin were to fight on Oct. 5 in Flint, but it was cancelled after Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir, was punched during the official weigh-in. Shields’ brother, Artis Mack, has been charged with assault in the incident.

Shields, 24, is 9-0 as a professional with two knockouts. Habazin, who is from Croatia, is 20-3 with seven knockouts.