COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 910
7 Texas Tech vs. Louisville, ESPN
7 Maryland at Penn State, ESPN2
7 St. Joseph’s at Temple, ESPNU
7 Brown at St. John’s, FS1
9 Connecticut vs. Indiana, ESPN
9 Butler at Baylor, ESPN2
9 Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young, ESPNU
NBA
8 Denver at Philadelphia, TNT
NHL
7:30 St. Louis at Buffalo, NBCSN
8 Detroit at Winnipeg, FSD/97.1
RODEO
10 PRCA, National Finals, CBSSN
SOCCER
12:55 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Salzburg, TNT
3 UEFA Champions League, Barcelona at Inter Milan, TNT
Subject to change
Subject to change
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments