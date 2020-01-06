These are sad days for Detroit sports fans, and the near future doesn’t look very good either.

Among 24 pro sports markets, Detroit has the worst odds to win the next championship in NBA, NHL, MLB, or either of the next two Super Bowls, according to SportsBettingDime.com.

The Lions are considered Detroit's best hope for the next pro sports championship. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit’s odds are 41-1, almost double the nearest long shot, which is Indianapolis, 23rd on the list, at 22-1.

The favorite is Los Angeles (1-2), followed by Baltimore/Washington (even) and Boston (7-4).

The over-under for Detroit to win its next championship is 2030.5, while Los Angeles also tops that list at 2020.5.

The Lions, despite finishing the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, have the best odds to win Detroit’s next championship, at 7-3. The Pistons and Red Wings are next at 3-1 and the Tigers bring up the rear at 4-1.

Odds to win next championship

(2019-20 NBA, 2019-20 NHL, 2020 MLB, Super Bowls 54 and 55)

1. Los Angeles: 1-2

2. Baltimore/Washington: 1-1

3. Boston: 7-4

4. New York/New Jersey: 9-5

5. Milwaukee/Green Bay: 11-5

6. Houston: 5-2

7. Philadelphia: 3-1

8. New Orleans: 7-2

9. Bay Area (Oakland/San Francisco/San Jose): 4-1

10. Dallas: 9-2

11. Seattle: 5-1

12. Denver: 11-2

13. Minneapolis: 11-2

14. Pittsburgh: 13-2

15. Tampa Bay: 15-2

16. Atlanta: 8-1

17. Chicago: 9-1

18. Toronto: 9-1

19. Nashville: 11-1

20. Phoenix: 12-1

21. Miami: 13-1

22. Cleveland: 15-1

23. Indianapolis: 22-1

24. Detroit: 41-1

Over-under on next championship

1. Los Angeles: 2020.5

2. Baltimore/Washington: 2020.5

3. Boston: 2021.5

4. New York/New Jersey: 2021.5

5. Milwaukee/Green Bay: 2021.5

6. Houston: 2021.5

7. Philadelphia: 2022.5

8. New Orleans: 2022.5

9. Bay Area (Oakland/San Francisco/San Jose): 2022.5

10. Dallas: 2022.5

11. Pittsburgh: 2023.5

12. Minneapolis: 2023.5

13. Atlanta: 2023.5

14. Chicago: 2023.5

15. Denver: 2023.5

16. Toronto: 2024.5

17. Seattle: 2025.5

18. Tampa Bay: 2025.5

19. Nashville: 2026.5

20. Phoenix: 2026.5

21. Miami: 2026.5

22. Cleveland: 2027.5

23. Indianapolis: 2028.5

24. Detroit: 2030.5