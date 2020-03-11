Detroit -- The first bets are in.

Detroit's three casinos began taking live sports action at 1 p.m. Wednesday, after years of lobbying the state.

MGM Grand Detroit held a VIP ceremony, complete with several local sports dignitaries who were asked to make the first wagers.

Here are those first bets:

► Red Wings great Dino Ciccarelli took the Red Wings to beat the Capitals on Thursday.

► Former Tiger Dave Rozema took the Tigers to win more than 56.5 games in 2020.

► Boxing legend Thomas Hearns took Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury in July.

► Former Piston James Edwards took the Lakers to win the NBA championship.

► Lions broadcaster and former player Lomas Brown took the Lions to win more than 6.5 games in 2020.

► NFL Hall-of-Famer and Detroit native Jerome Bettis took Rory McIlroy to win this week's Players Championship.

Live bets began at Greektown, as well, on Wednesday, and will start at MotorCity on Thursday. MGM Grand Detroit has 16 kiosks, Greektown 40 and MotorCity 54, as well as betting windows. They can take action on United States sporting events only for now. International events are expected to be allowed once the gambling licenses become permanent.

State Rep. Brandt Iden (R-Portage) was the original sponsor of state legislation to legalize sports gambling, following the Supreme Court's landmark ruling to allow it outside of Las Vegas. He said his efforts spanned more than 200 state legislators, two governors and one veto, from Rick Snyder.

Iden attended MGM Grand's ceremony, calling it an "exciting day for Detroit." The benefit of legalized sports betting, he said, is to bring the action out of the shadows and, particularly, away from bookies.

"People aren't going to get their legs broken," he said, to laughs. "This is about legal, safe, fun sports betting."

Sports betting is allowed onsite at Detroit's three casinos.

An online component isn't expected until next year.

The state's other 22 casinos, all tribal, have plans to roll out sports betting throughout the year, some starting as early as late in the spring.

MGM Grand in Las Vegas took its first legalized sports wager in 1979, and its properties take in $1 billion in bets per year, a number on the rise with Michigan the latest state to take the action.

"It's part of the sports entertainment experience," said David Tsai, president and COO of MGM Grand Detroit.

In addition to starting sports beting, MGM Grand rebranded its Moneyline Sports Lounge to BETMGM Sports Lounge. Greektown and MotorCity's sports books also are centered around sports bars.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan was scheduled to attend Wednesday's ceremony at MGM Grand but was a late cancellation.

