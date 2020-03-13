USA Hockey Arena, which is home to the U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program, will be closed through Monday, March 23, due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat, the arena announced Friday.

The closure includes CJ's Restaurant and GVN Training, which are housed inside the multi-purpose arena in Plymouth Township.

Buy Photo USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth Township will be closed through Monday, March 23. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

USA Hockey Arena was to host the Michigan High School hockey semifinals and finals this week, which were suspended along with other school athletic tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.

The USHL suspended its season Thursday where both the U.S. National National Development Program's U17 and U18 teams compete.

The U.S. National U17 team was scheduled to host the Chicago Steel Friday, March 20; and the USNTDP U18 squad was to play the Steel on Saturday, March 21, at the arena.

The move to shutter the arena for two weeks coincides with the International Ice Hockey Federation's cancellation of the under-18 men’s world championships April 16-26, which were take place at the USA Hockey Arena and the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.