Leading golf instructor Pete Cowen tells The Daily Telegraph in Britain he has all the symptoms of the new coronavirus and says he has told all his players to follow health and government guidelines on COVID-19.

“I’m feeling horrendous and wouldn’t wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” Cowen said.

Coach Peter Cowen works with golfer Brooks Koepka, right. Cowen told a British newspaper he has the symptoms of the coronavirus but he has not been tested. (Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP)

Cowen works with Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell, among many others, putting in long hours on the practice range at the biggest events. He was at The Players Championship before it was canceled last week after one round because of concerns over the corona virus.

The Telegraph says Cowen has not been tested, but believes he has COVID-19.

“After a few days of self-isolation, we decided to ring the ambulance and the medics said I ticked every box on the corona sheet,” Cowen said. “They were fantastic, but said they were not allowed to test me unless I was admitted to hospital and then the staff there decided to keep you in.

Cowen says he decided to stay home in England because he’s in good shape.

“I don’t want to alarm anyone, and I might just have been particularly vulnerable to it,” Cowen told The Telegraph. “But I’m not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”

Woodland said in a text message to Golfweek that he’s spoken with Cowen over the last few days and “he’s said he thinks he has the virus and has been in isolation feeling horrible.” Woodland says he and his wife and three young children are healthy and have no symptoms.

Victor Lange of South Africa, who played one time on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica earlier this month, is the only player known to have tested positive for the corona virus.

Group asks for postponement

A worldwide group representing Olympic hopefuls is calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control – a decision the IOC says could be as much as four weeks away.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a news release.

The statement came out a few hours before an IOC announcement that said the committee was considering several scenarios and would finalize a decision within four weeks. The games are scheduled to start July 24.

The group’s director general, Rob Koehler, reacted to that news, saying it was “unacceptable, irresponsible, and once again ignores athletes’ rights.”

He was echoing what some athletes in the group are saying, along with others who have spoken up on social media and elsewhere.

“It’s bizarre the IOC hasn’t shown any real leadership,” said Caradh O’Donovan, a Global Athlete founder from Ireland whose karate training has been put on hold due to restrictions in her country. “They’re acting as though it’s business as usual and it just seems very strange.”

O’Donovan said the unevenness around the globe regarding training, doping control and qualifying standards are among her key concerns.

The group also called on broadcasters, specifically NBC, and sponsors to support the IOC and International Paralympic Committee “with flexibility and understanding during these uncharted times.”

Also on Sunday, the leader of World Athletics, Seb Coe, called for a postponement of the games.

“Nobody wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but … we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety,” Coe said.

Blues employee infected

The St. Louis Blues say a relative of a team employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is in self-isolation along with members of the person’s family, the team said.

All Blues staff who may have come into close contact with the employee have been notified. The team says it is asking for all members of the Blues to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from team medical staff.

Dubai Cup postponed

The $12-million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus.