Claressa Shields finally has found an opponent she can't defeat: COVID-19.

The coronavirus is causing the postponement of her scheduled May 9 fight in her hometown of Flint, against junior middleweight titleist Marie-Eve Dicaire, of Canada.

Shields' manager made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, and didn't offer a new date. Shields told Jason Lewis of Flint's ABC-TV affiliate the fight still will take place in Flint, and that all tickets purchased for the May 9 bout will be honored for the new date.

The fight had been scheduled for Flint's Dort Federal Event Center less than two weeks ago, with Shields tweeting out, "We will get it right this time!"

Well, not so much.

Shields' previous Flint fight was to be in October, against Croatia's Ivana Habazin, but was called off following a heated weigh-in, at which Habazin's trainer was punched by a man in Shields' camp, Shields' brother, Artis Mack, who was sentenced to a year in jail for the assault. Habazin's trainer, Bashir Ali, was hospitalized.

Shields and Habazin eventually met in January in Atlantic City, with Shields winning a unanimous decision to win the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council 154-pound championship belts.

Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, now has won championship belts in three weight classes.

Shields was to enter the fight with a 10-record, and Dicaire, the International Boxing Federation champion, 17-0.

