Tigers TV broadcasters through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

George Kell, left, and Ernie Harwell, right, are two of the more legendary Tigers TV voices. Scroll through the gallery to check out all the Tigers TV broadcasters throughout the years.
George Kell, left, and Ernie Harwell, right, are two of the more legendary Tigers TV voices. Scroll through the gallery to check out all the Tigers TV broadcasters throughout the years. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harry Heilmann and Ty Tyson were the first Tigers' TV broadcast duo, working in 1950 and 1951 on WWJ-TV.
Harry Heilmann and Ty Tyson were the first Tigers' TV broadcast duo, working in 1950 and 1951 on WWJ-TV. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Van Patrick did Tigers TV from 1952-59, first on WWJ then on WJBK. His first year, he worked solo; he worked with Dizzy Trout from 1953-55, Mel Ott from 1956-58, and George Kell in 1959.
Van Patrick did Tigers TV from 1952-59, first on WWJ then on WJBK. His first year, he worked solo; he worked with Dizzy Trout from 1953-55, Mel Ott from 1956-58, and George Kell in 1959. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dizzy Trout worked three years on Tigers TV, alongside Van Patrick, from 1953-55 on WJBK.
Dizzy Trout worked three years on Tigers TV, alongside Van Patrick, from 1953-55 on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel Ott did three years of Tigers TV, as an analyst from 1956-58 working alongside Van Patrick on WJBK.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel Ott did three years of Tigers TV, as an analyst from 1956-58 working alongside Van Patrick on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers player George Kell, right, joined the booth in 1959, working alongside van Patrick. Kell then recommended the Tigers hire a broadcaster named Ernie Harwell, left. The two worked together from 1959-63 calling Tigers TV on WJBK.
Former Tigers player George Kell, right, joined the booth in 1959, working alongside van Patrick. Kell then recommended the Tigers hire a broadcaster named Ernie Harwell, left. The two worked together from 1959-63 calling Tigers TV on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Scheffing, the Tigers manager from 1961-63, joined Ernie Harwell in the WJBK booth for the 1964 season.
Bob Scheffing, the Tigers manager from 1961-63, joined Ernie Harwell in the WJBK booth for the 1964 season. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ray Lane joined the WJBK booth in 1965 and worked alongside George Kell through the 1966 season. Lane would go on to be Ernie Harwell's radio partner prior to Paul Carey, and much later, he returned to TV, as a pregame host on WKBD from 1995-2003.
Ray Lane joined the WJBK booth in 1965 and worked alongside George Kell through the 1966 season. Lane would go on to be Ernie Harwell's radio partner prior to Paul Carey, and much later, he returned to TV, as a pregame host on WKBD from 1995-2003. Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, pictured in 1980, worked alongside Larry Osterman, not pictured, from 1967-77, first on WJBK, then on WWJ. Osterman was the son-in-law of then-Tigers owner John Fetzer.
George Kell, pictured in 1980, worked alongside Larry Osterman, not pictured, from 1967-77, first on WJBK, then on WWJ. Osterman was the son-in-law of then-Tigers owner John Fetzer. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Local TV personality Don Kremer, presenting a prize to a Soap Box Derby winner in the 1960s, joined the Tigers TV booth for two season, in 1975-76 on WWJ, working alongside George Kell, Larry Osterman and Al Kaline.
Local TV personality Don Kremer, presenting a prize to a Soap Box Derby winner in the 1960s, joined the Tigers TV booth for two season, in 1975-76 on WWJ, working alongside George Kell, Larry Osterman and Al Kaline. Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline, right, two Tigers Hall-of-Fame players, would first work the Tigers TV broadcasts together in 1976. They would spend 21 years working alongside each other, the longest Tigers TV tandem ever, through 1996, from WWJ to WDIV to WKBD. In 1977 and 1978, they were joined by Joe Pellegrino, and in 1978-79 Mike Barry joined the booth. But from 1980-96, it was just George and Al.
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline, right, two Tigers Hall-of-Fame players, would first work the Tigers TV broadcasts together in 1976. They would spend 21 years working alongside each other, the longest Tigers TV tandem ever, through 1996, from WWJ to WDIV to WKBD. In 1977 and 1978, they were joined by Joe Pellegrino, and in 1978-79 Mike Barry joined the booth. But from 1980-96, it was just George and Al. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Norm Cash, a fan favorite as a player in the 1960s, joined the Tigers' new TV venture -- ONTV, a subscription service (think cable, before cable). From 1981-83, he worked alongside Larry Adderley and Hank Aguirre.
Norm Cash, a fan favorite as a player in the 1960s, joined the Tigers' new TV venture -- ONTV, a subscription service (think cable, before cable). From 1981-83, he worked alongside Larry Adderley and Hank Aguirre. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time Tigers pitcher Hank Aguirre was part of the ONTV broadcast team from 1981-83, alongside Larry Adderley and Norm Cash.
Long-time Tigers pitcher Hank Aguirre was part of the ONTV broadcast team from 1981-83, alongside Larry Adderley and Norm Cash. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 1984, along came cable channel PASS Sports. Legendary Tigers catcher Bill Freehan broadcast the games from 1984-85, alongside Larry Osterman in 1984, and both Osterman and Jim Northrup in 1985.
In 1984, along came cable channel PASS Sports. Legendary Tigers catcher Bill Freehan broadcast the games from 1984-85, alongside Larry Osterman in 1984, and both Osterman and Jim Northrup in 1985. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Northrup, the "Silver Fox" and 1968 World Series hero, joined PASS Sports in 1985 and worked alongside Larry Osterman through 1992. He worked with Jim Price in 1993, and Price and Ernie Harwell in 1994.
Jim Northrup, the "Silver Fox" and 1968 World Series hero, joined PASS Sports in 1985 and worked alongside Larry Osterman through 1992. He worked with Jim Price in 1993, and Price and Ernie Harwell in 1994. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time Tigers radio voice Jim Price got his broadcasting start with the team doing TV, in 1993 on PASS Sports with Jim Northrup. He worked for PASS through 1996, also working with Fred McLeod and Ernie Harwell. He was part of the first Fox Sports Detroit season in 1997, alongside McLeod and Harwell.
Long-time Tigers radio voice Jim Price got his broadcasting start with the team doing TV, in 1993 on PASS Sports with Jim Northrup. He worked for PASS through 1996, also working with Fred McLeod and Ernie Harwell. He was part of the first Fox Sports Detroit season in 1997, alongside McLeod and Harwell. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ernie Harwell, after being fired a couple years ago, returned to the Tigers after Mike Ilitch bought the team. He worked a variety of roles in his early days back, calling games on PASS Sports from 1994-96, Fox Sports Detroit in 1997, and WKBD in 1997, while also doing radio.
Ernie Harwell, after being fired a couple years ago, returned to the Tigers after Mike Ilitch bought the team. He worked a variety of roles in his early days back, calling games on PASS Sports from 1994-96, Fox Sports Detroit in 1997, and WKBD in 1997, while also doing radio. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline would continue to broadcast Tigers games after George Kell retired after the 1996 season, working on WKBD through 2001, with the likes of Ernie Harwell, Jim Price and Frank Beckmann.
Al Kaline would continue to broadcast Tigers games after George Kell retired after the 1996 season, working on WKBD through 2001, with the likes of Ernie Harwell, Jim Price and Frank Beckmann. Detroit News
Fullscreen
From 1998-2001 on Fox Sports Detroit, a young sportscaster named Josh Lewin, left, worked alongside Tigers legend Kirk Gibson. They developed quite the following, and were affectionately known as "Gibby and the Geek."
From 1998-2001 on Fox Sports Detroit, a young sportscaster named Josh Lewin, left, worked alongside Tigers legend Kirk Gibson. They developed quite the following, and were affectionately known as "Gibby and the Geek." Associated Press
Fullscreen
After Ernie Harwell returned full-time to radio, Frank Beckmann moved from radio to the TV booth on WKBD, working games from 1999-2003, the last the Tigers broadcast games on free TV. His partners included Al Kaline for three years, Lance Parrish for one and Jack Morris for one.
After Ernie Harwell returned full-time to radio, Frank Beckmann moved from radio to the TV booth on WKBD, working games from 1999-2003, the last the Tigers broadcast games on free TV. His partners included Al Kaline for three years, Lance Parrish for one and Jack Morris for one. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit native Tom Paciorek, a longtime member of the White Sox broadcast crew alongside legendary Hawk Harrelson, joined the Tigers and FSD for one season, in 2000, working with Josh Lewin and Kirk Gibson.
Detroit native Tom Paciorek, a longtime member of the White Sox broadcast crew alongside legendary Hawk Harrelson, joined the Tigers and FSD for one season, in 2000, working with Josh Lewin and Kirk Gibson. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish joined the Tigers booth for a season, on WKBD in 2002, the year after Al Kaline retired. He worked alongside Frank Beckmann.
Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish joined the Tigers booth for a season, on WKBD in 2002, the year after Al Kaline retired. He worked alongside Frank Beckmann. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jack Morris worked Tigers games in 2003, the last year of free TV, alongside Frank Beckmann. He would return in 2016 and 2017 to do occasional games on Fox Sports Detroit, as the Tigers went to a rotation of analysts.
Jack Morris worked Tigers games in 2003, the last year of free TV, alongside Frank Beckmann. He would return in 2016 and 2017 to do occasional games on Fox Sports Detroit, as the Tigers went to a rotation of analysts. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2002, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit hired Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum Mario Impemba, whose dream job always was to call Detroit Tigers games. That first season, he worked alongside Kirk Gibson.
In 2002, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit hired Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum Mario Impemba, whose dream job always was to call Detroit Tigers games. That first season, he worked alongside Kirk Gibson. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2003, the Tigers hired Rod Allen from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the FSD broadcast booth, replacing Kirk Gibson, who had left to join new manager Alan Trammell's coaching staff. Allen and Mario Impemba would go on to call more than 2,000 games, more than any others Tigers TV duo.
In 2003, the Tigers hired Rod Allen from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the FSD broadcast booth, replacing Kirk Gibson, who had left to join new manager Alan Trammell's coaching staff. Allen and Mario Impemba would go on to call more than 2,000 games, more than any others Tigers TV duo. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen would go on to work 16 years together, including from 2003-14 as the lone members of the Fox Sports Detroit team.
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen would go on to work 16 years together, including from 2003-14 as the lone members of the Fox Sports Detroit team. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2015, Fox Sports Detroit decided to bring in extra analyst, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while Rod Allen still did most of the games with Mario Impemba. Gibson continues to do analyst work, while Morris did just two years, 2015-16.
In 2015, Fox Sports Detroit decided to bring in extra analyst, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while Rod Allen still did most of the games with Mario Impemba. Gibson continues to do analyst work, while Morris did just two years, 2015-16. Detroit News
Fullscreen
A physical altercation in Chicago in early September 2018 earned Mario Impemba and Rod Allen suspensions for the rest of the season.
A physical altercation in Chicago in early September 2018 earned Mario Impemba and Rod Allen suspensions for the rest of the season. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In early October 2018, Fox Sports Detroit decided to part with both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen. They worked together 16 years, the second-longest Tigers TV tandem, behind only George Kell and Al Kaline (21 years).
In early October 2018, Fox Sports Detroit decided to part with both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen. They worked together 16 years, the second-longest Tigers TV tandem, behind only George Kell and Al Kaline (21 years). Detroit News
Fullscreen
The final month of the 2018 season, Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the games, with Dan Dickerson occasionally moving over from radio to do TV play-by-play. It remains to be seen who will take over the full-time Tigers duties on FSD.
The final month of the 2018 season, Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the games, with Dan Dickerson occasionally moving over from radio to do TV play-by-play. It remains to be seen who will take over the full-time Tigers duties on FSD. Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Tigers fans are going to get hear Rod and Mario again.

    With the coronavirus crisis wiping out sports across the globe at least through mid-May, local television and radio stations are gathering up legacy programming to take the place of live games.

    Fox Sports Detroit has scheduled multiple Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons replays, and also will be adding in some "classic" broadcasts.

    For the Tigers, that starts at 1 p.m. Monday, the day that formally was known as Opening Day, with a broadcast of last year's opener against the Kansas City Royals.

    FSD also has plans to air the April 2, 2019, game against the New York Yankees (1 p.m. Sunday); the April 10, 2019, game against the Cleveland Indians (8 p.m. Thursday); and the May 5, 2019, game against the Royals (1 p.m. April 5).

    None of those games include longtime broadcasts Rod Allen and Mario Impemba, who were let go late in the 2018 season. That's not the reason for previous years' omission, FSD says.

    "Those games and others are coming," said Greg Hammaren, general manager and senior vice president for Fox Sports Detroit. "For a variety of reasons, mostly operational, we are only finalizing our schedule on average about two weeks out. The ‘glory years,' as you call them, are coming in early April.

    "Not just Tigers, but Pistons and Red Wings, too."

    Hammaren said there are still rights issues the network has to navigate.

    Jeff Byle, executive producer for FSD, tweeted Friday that those games should start the week of April 6.

    For the time being, scheduled Tigers "classics" include the last game at Tiger Stadium (8 p.m. April 8), the Tiger Stadium farewell show (11:30 p.m. April 8), the first pregame show from Comerica Park (7 p.m. April 11), and the first game at Comerica Park (8 p.m. April 11).

    There also are several Pistons and Red Wings replays and classics scheduled. For an up-to-date listing, visit foxsports.com/detroit.

    Meanwhile, 97.1 The Ticket, the flagship radio station for the Tigers, also is planning to re-air broadcasts from notable games, starting with the Armando Galarraga near-perfect game, set for 8 p.m. Monday. The station plans occasional 8 p.m. weekday reairs, and 6 p.m. reairs on Saturdays and Sundays.

    A complete schedule from 97.1 The Ticket hasn't yet been released.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE