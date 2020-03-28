A second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement released Saturday. That brings to four the number of NHL players known to have tested positive, following positive tests on two players on the Ottawa Senators.

The statement said the Avalanche were informed of the second positive late Friday.

“The player is in self-isolation. All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior League direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with Club medical staff as necessary,” the statement read. “No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.”

The four players who are known to have tested positive all played the Kings at Staples Center in the last few days before the NHL suspended play March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Avalanche faced the Kings on March 9, and the Senators played the Kings on March 11.

Ottawa radio commentator Gord Wilson, who was part of the Senators’ traveling party in Los Angeles, also has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, St. Louis Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus and pneumonia, he confirmed Friday. The Blues did not play at Staples Center, but they did play the Ducks at Anaheim on March 11, a day after the Senators had faced the Ducks at Honda Center.

Clemson QB raises money

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced shortly after the NCAA granted him a waiver on Tuesday to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus that he and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry wanted to take some time to “figure out exactly how we want to do it to be as efficient and to help as many people as possible.”

Four days later, Lawrence announced the details of their plan on Twitter.

The couple has created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund.” The description states that the fund will raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.

Donations may be made at: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Lawrence and Lowry are both from the area around Cartersville, Ga., and are high school sweethearts. They both currently attend schools in the Upstate of South Carolina, with Lawrence the star QB at Clemson and Mowry a soccer player at Anderson University.

The Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation is handling the fund, and Lawrence and Mowry plan to provide updates later on how the funds are being distributed and which nonprofit partners are helping them.

Those wishing to donate to the fund have an option at the bottom of the site of donating to the Cartersville-Bartow community or Upstate, South Carolina communities. The Upstate area includes Clemson and Anderson.

Net gain

Canadian hockey goalie equipment manufacturer Brian’s Custom Sports has begun producing medical supplies for hospitals in and around southwestern Ontario.

The company in Kingsville was originally approached by public health officials about its surplus of double-sided tape and foam. But when the Ontario government closed nonessential businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the company was asked to change its production.

Now its 15-person sewing team is producing medical gowns for front-line medical workers for Windsor-Essex EMS.