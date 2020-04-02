Ad dollars are drying up, and not with newspapers.

Entercom, the radio giant which owns popular local sports talk station 97.1 The Ticket and news station WWJ 950, announced this week in a company-wide memo that it is planning immediate layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mike Valenti is 97.1 The Ticket's headline host. (Photo: 97.1 The Ticket)

Entercom employees who earn more than $50,000 a year will be forced to take a 10- to 20-percent pay cut, David Field, Entercom CEO, said in the memo.

Bonuses also are suspended, as is the company's 401(k) match, and Field is taking a 30-percent pay cut.

"Unfortunately, the severity of the situation necessitates us making significant cost reductions in order to cope with the realities at hand," Field said in the memo. "Our nation is facing unprecedented disruption that has shut down countless businesses and entire industries, including many of our customers.

"This is having a very large impact on advertising revenues. We must take hard but necessary actions to ensure that we endure the crisis and emerge as a strong, healthy and competitive company.

"I am deeply saddened that we need to make these painful moves at this time, but they are necessary under the circumstances. We are doing everything in our power to minimize the number of layoffs through shared sacrifice across the organization."

Entercom owns more than 200 radio stations across the nation, including six in Detroit. 97.1, headline by Mike Valenti's afternoon show, is joined by 104.3 WOMC, 99.5 WYCD, 98.7 WDZH and 1270 WXYT.

97.1 The Ticket is the flagship station for three of Detroit's major pro sports teams, the Tigers, Red WIngs and Pistons, and all three of those seasons are suspended indefinitely. The Tigers, in particular, are a significant source of ad revenue for the station.

97.1 The Ticket already had started cutting back the hours of several late-night and over-night hosts.

"We will get through this crisis and put this all behind us," Field said. "Better days lie ahead. With the tough but necessary actions we are now taking, we are doing what is required for us to preserve the health of the company and ensure that we are strong when we get to the other side. Our future is further protected by our strong financial position with substantial cash reserves and virtually no debt due before 2024.

"And when the crisis abates, we look forward to resuming our growth and building on our strong strategic position as a leader in the audio business."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984