Detroit — Detroit's professional coaches are teaming up to recruit health-care workers to Michigan.

In a public-service announcement shared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter on Saturday, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, Lions coach Matt Patricia, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and Pistons coach Dwane Casey make the case for out-of-state workers to consider coming to Michigan, where COVID-19 has hit harder than most states.

"Please join our courageous health-care professionals already on the front lines here in Detroit to fight this deadly virus," Blashill said.

Said Casey: "Michigan needs you, Detroit needs you."

Detroit on Saturday reported nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus, as one of the nation's hottest spots. There have been 129 deaths in Detroit, amid many more statewide.

Whitmer recently began pleading with health-care workers from outside of Michigan to consider coming here to provide relief to the state's overwhelmed hospital system.

"We're calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other health professionals," Stafford said.

Said Patricia: "We'll share your information with hospitals and reach out soon if there's a good fit."

Health-care workers can sign up at www.michigan.gov/FightCOVID19 and complete a form.

The Red Wings and Pistons seasons have been suspended indefinitely, with Major League Baseball delayed at least through May. The Lions and NFL hasn't yet been affected.

This is the latest effort by Stafford related to COVID-19. He and wife Kelly have provided thousands of dollars in meals to multiple Metro Detroit hospitals. The Red Wings and Pistons are paying part-time workers affected by the shutdown, and they, as well as the Lions, have donated tons of food to area pantries.

